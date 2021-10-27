Everblades Outlast Admirals 5-4

ESTERO, Fla. - A third period goal from Alex Aleardi lifted the Everblades to their first victory of the 2021-22 season on Wednesday night against the Norfolk Admirals.

The Everblades opened up the scoresheet at Hertz Arena with 8:29 to go in the first period. Ben Masella fired the puck from the blue line and it was batted into the net by captain John McCarron to put the Blades up 1-0.

It didn't take long for Florida to double the lead as Jake Jaremko hit the twine just 2:15 later. The rookie curled into the slot from the near boards before defeating Norfolk goalie Beck Warm between the wickets.

In the second period, the Blades picked up where they left off with Levko Koper's shorthanded goal three minutes in. From there, Norfolk completely turned the game on its head with four unanswered goals Noah Corson (5:30), Anthony Gagnon (12:53), Daniel Brickley (13:43), Alex Tonge (15:11) each combined markers to take the Admirals into the second intermission with a 4-3 advantage.

Midway through the third period, McCarron evened the score on a half-open net for his second tally of the night before Aleardi pushed the Everblades back in front with the game winner. The win put the Everblades at 1-1 on the season after dominating in the shots on goal category 46-28. With the loss, the Admirals fall below .500 with a 1-2 record.

The Blades return to Hertz Arena for game two of the series this Friday, October 29. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 pm.

