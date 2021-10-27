Cole Moberg Recalled to San Jose Barracuda

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced that defenseman Cole Moberg has been recalled from his loan to Orlando by the San Jose Barracuda of the American Hockey League.

Moberg, 21, has appeared in one game for Orlando this season after he was originally loaned to the Solar Bears from San Jose on Oct. 12.

The Solar Bears return to action when they visit the Gladiators for Atlanta's home opener on Friday, Oct. 29 at 7:30 p.m. at Gas South Arena. Orlando is back home to face the Jacksonville Icemen on Sunday, October 31 at 1 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for "Boo with the Bears" and the first VyStar Credit Union Solar Bears Sunday of the season.

