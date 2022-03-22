Walleye Complete Road Trip with 2-1 Win over Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. - The Toledo Walleye defeated the Tulsa Oilers, 2-1, Monday evening to claim the final game of the season series with the Oilers.

Billy Christopoulos made 39 saves, and Ian Parker and Keeghan Howdeshell added goals in Toledo's ECHL-leading 40th win of the season. The Walleye won two of three contests against the Oilers this weekend and are 5-2-0 in a seven-game stretch against Mountain Division opponents since March 11.

The Walleye started the game on the power play just ten seconds after puck drop after Jack Doremus picked up an early holding penalty. The Oilers prevented the Fish from scoring in the opening two minutes, but the Walleye got another opportunity at the 5:07 mark on a Jackson Leef delay of game. Once again, Tulsa earned the penalty kill to keep the contest scoreless.

After a scuffle at 11:36, Cole Fraser and Maxim Golod found themselves in the penalty box for roughing. After the resulting 4-on-4, Ian Parker found the back of the net for the lone goal of the first period for either team. Brandon Hawkins and Conlan Keenan assisted as Parker collected his tenth goal of the season.

The Walleye and Oilers each took 15 shots in the frame, and Toledo held the 1-0 advantage after 20 minutes of play.

Keeghan Howdeshell opened the second period with an equal strength goal at the 3:10 mark, his 12th goal of the season. Brett Boeing and Ryan Lowney provided the helpers as the Fish took the 2-0 lead in Tulsa.

The shutout only lasted another 90 seconds as Jackson Leef netted a power play goal following an Ian Parker tripping penalty. Jack Doremus and Maxim Golod assisted to trim the Walleye lead back to one.

Tulsa edged the Walleye in shots in the second, 13-11, and went on the power play twice more. Brandon Hawkins was called for slashing at 10:19, and Gordi Myer went to the penalty box at 13:54 for holding. The Walleye killed off both penalties to take the 2-1 lead into the intermission.

The Fish and Oilers combined for 27 shots in the third period as each team looked to add to their respective goal totals. Both teams received opportunities with the man advantage in the second half of the frame, with Toledo going on the power play three times before Tulsa went to the man advantage.

Adam Pleskach was called for boarding at 6:43, giving the Walleye their first power play opportunity since the first period. The Walleye could not convert with the man advantage, but the Fish found themselves on the power play again at the 10:02 mark on Darren McCormick's four-minute double minor for high sticking. With no success on that power play, Toledo received one more opportunity on a Pleskach cross-checking minor at the 15:58 mark, but the Fish could not find the back of the net as the Oilers held the Walleye to 0-for-5 on the man advantage.

With Tulsa in desperate need of a goal with just 1:23 remaining, Chris Martenet picked up a tripping penalty to put the Oilers on the power play for the remainder of regulation. A Walleye steal ensured that the Oilers could not empty their net until the 19:28 mark, giving Tulsa the 6-on-4 advantage. Tulsa got off one shot in the final 32 seconds, but the Walleye prevented the puck from finding the back of the net to hold off the Oilers, 2-1.

The Walleye outshot the Oilers, 41-40, in the contest, including 15-12 in the final frame. The Walleye had five power play opportunities to the Oilers' four, but Tulsa came away with the lone power play goal in the second period.

Billy Christopoulos earned his 20th win of the season in net for the Walleye, making 39 saves on 40 shots in the victory. Daniel Mannella was credited with the loss for Tulsa. He made 39 saves on 41 shots in 59:28 of ice time.

What's Next:

The Walleye return home on Friday, March 25, for the first contest of a three-game series with the Allen Americans. Puck drop from the Huntington Center is set for 7:15 p.m.

Three Stars:

Toledo - Billy Christopoulos (W, 39 saves)

Toledo - Keeghan Howdeshell (goal)

Tulsa - Jackson Leef (power play goal)

