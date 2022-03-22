Swamp Rabbits Announce Multiple Transactions

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the Florida Panthers, announced today a pair of player transactions as goaltender John Lethemon has been re-assigned to Greenville from the Ontario Reign, and Justin Nachbaur has been re-assigned to Greenville from the Charlotte Checkers.

Lethemon, 25, returns to Greenville after appearing in two games in the American Hockey League with the Reign, going 2-0 with a 2.01 goals-against average and a .931 save percentage. The Northville, MI native recorded a win in his AHL debut against the Tucson Roadrunners on February 27, stopping 27 of 28 shots.

With the Swamp Rabbits, Lethemon has appeared in 20 games this season, posting an 8-9-1-2 record with a 2.40 goals-against average and a .914 save percentage. His 2.40 goals-against average ranks him sixth best in the ECHL.

Nachbaur, 21, returns to the Swamp Rabbits for a second time in a week, have appeared in one game for Greenville on March 16 against the South Carolina Stingrays before returning to Charlotte. The Cross Lake, MB native has appeared in six games with the Checkers this season.

In Greenville, Nachbaur has seen action in 10 games, posting seven points (4g, 3a) over those appearances.

The Swamp Rabbits return to Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Wednesday, March 23, for the first-ever meeting with the Trois-Rivieres Lions at 7:05 p.m.

