Idaho's Dmowski Named Inglasco/ECHL Player of the Week

SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Ryan Dmowski of the Idaho Steelheads is the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for March 14-20.

Dmowski, who was acquired in a trade with South Carolina last week, scored five goals and added an assist for six points in two games last week.

After being held scoreless in a 2-0 loss to Utah on Friday, Dmowski scored five goals and added an assist in a 6-1 win on Saturday, becoming the 34th player in ECHL history to score at least five goals in a game.

A native of East Lyme, Connecticut, Dmowski has posted 29 points (21g-8a) in 26 games this season with Idaho and South Carolina while adding 10 points (7g-3a) in 23 games with Hershey of the American Hockey League.

The 25-year-old has tallied 36 points (24g-12a) in 38 career ECHL games with Idaho, South Carolina and Maine and has 20 points (12g-8a) in 69 career AHL games with Hershey and Hartford.

Prior to turning pro, Dmowki recorded 67 points (37g-30a) in 132 career games at UMass-Lowell and had 41 points (23g-18a) in 62 career games with Des Moines of the United States Hockey League.

On behalf of Ryan Dmowski, a case of pucks will be donated to an Idaho youth hockey organization by Inglasco, the exclusive puck supplier of the ECHL. Since beginning its sponsorship of the award in 2000-01, Inglasco has donated more than 45,000 pucks to youth hockey organizations in ECHL cities.

Runners-Up: Ayden MacDonald, Greenville (4 gp, 6g, 1a, 7 pts.) and Matheson Iacopelli (4 gp, 6g, 4a, 10 pts.).

Also Nominated: Philip Beaulieu (Allen), Craig Martin (Jacksonville), Darik Angeli (Kansas City), Ryan Zuhlsdorf (Rapid City), Mitchell Heard (Toledo) and Patrick Watling (Wheeling).

ECHL Stories from March 22, 2022

