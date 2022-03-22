ECHL Transactions - March 22

March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Jacksonville:

Zachary Bouthillier, G

Orlando:

Jackson Keane, F

Wheeling:

Dominic Dockery, D

WAIVER CLAIMS:

Reading:

Ryan Carlson, D from Norfolk

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Adirondack:

Add Rourke Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve

Delete Colin Long, F placed on family leave

Delete Tim Theocharidis, D loaned to Utica

Delete Patrick Grasso, F recalled by Utica

Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica

Add Tim Theocharidis, D signed contract, transferred from ATO [3/21]

Atlanta:

Add Peter Bates, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve

Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve

Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F recalled by Belleville

Florida:

Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee

Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee

Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve

Fort Wayne:

Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas

Greenville:

Add Anthony Rinaldi, F returned from loan to Tucson

Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on reserve

Indy:

Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Rockford

Iowa:

Add Corbin Kaczperski, G returned from loan to Syracuse

Delete Josh Koepplinger, F placed on reserve

Jacksonville:

Add Charles Williams, G returned from family leave

Kalamazoo:

Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve

Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland

Orlando:

Add Matthew Barry, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve

Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay

Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Rapid City:

Delete Calder Brooks, F loaned to Henderson

Reading:

Add Mike Robinson, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)

Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve

Add Shane Sellar, F activated from reserve

Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley

Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Bradley Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Brenden Locke, F signed contract, added to active roster

Wheeling:

Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

Delete Alex D'Orio, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)

Worcester:

Add Jordan Smotherman, F activated from reserve

Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.