ECHL Transactions - March 22
March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Tuesday, March 22, 2022:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Jacksonville:
Zachary Bouthillier, G
Orlando:
Jackson Keane, F
Wheeling:
Dominic Dockery, D
WAIVER CLAIMS:
Reading:
Ryan Carlson, D from Norfolk
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Adirondack:
Add Rourke Russell, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Paul Meyer, D placed on reserve
Delete Colin Long, F placed on family leave
Delete Tim Theocharidis, D loaned to Utica
Delete Patrick Grasso, F recalled by Utica
Delete Tyler Irvine, F recalled by Utica
Add Tim Theocharidis, D signed contract, transferred from ATO [3/21]
Atlanta:
Add Peter Bates, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Josh Thrower, D activated from reserve
Delete Eric Neiley, F placed on reserve
Delete Tyrell Goulbourne, F recalled by Belleville
Florida:
Add Jake McLaughlin, D assigned by Milwaukee
Add Xavier Bouchard, D assigned by Milwaukee
Delete Nathan Perkovich, F placed on reserve
Fort Wayne:
Delete Connor Corcoran, D recalled to Henderson by Vegas
Greenville:
Add Anthony Rinaldi, F returned from loan to Tucson
Delete D'Artagnan Joly, F placed on reserve
Indy:
Delete Cale Morris, G recalled by Rockford
Iowa:
Add Corbin Kaczperski, G returned from loan to Syracuse
Delete Josh Koepplinger, F placed on reserve
Jacksonville:
Add Charles Williams, G returned from family leave
Kalamazoo:
Add Jeremy Masella, D activated from reserve
Delete Olivier LeBlanc, D recalled by Cleveland
Orlando:
Add Matthew Barry, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Craig LeVasseur, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Delete Chad Duchesne, D placed on reserve
Delete Amir Miftakhov, G recalled to Syracuse by Tampa Bay
Delete Craig LeVasseur, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Rapid City:
Delete Calder Brooks, F loaned to Henderson
Reading:
Add Mike Robinson, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Matt Tendler, G added as EBUG (a.m.)
Add Mike Chen, D activated from reserve
Add Shane Sellar, F activated from reserve
Delete Pat Nagle, G recalled by Lehigh Valley
Delete Matt Tendler, G released as EBUG (p.m.)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Bradley Johnson, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Brenden Locke, F signed contract, added to active roster
Wheeling:
Add Christopher Merisier-Ortiz, D assigned by Wilkes-Barre/Scranton
Delete Alex D'Orio, G placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/21)
Worcester:
Add Jordan Smotherman, F activated from reserve
Delete Ross Olsson, F placed on reserve
