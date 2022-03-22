Marvel Super Hero™ Night, Giveaways for Final March Weekend

March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Idaho Steelheads News Release







BOISE, Idaho - Get out your capes and prepare for the snap as the Idaho Steelheads harness the power of the gauntlet on Marvel Super Hero™ Night this Saturday, Mar. 26 when they host the Wichita Thunder as part of a three-game weekend filled with giveaways beginning on Wednesday, Mar. 23.

The return of Marvel Super Hero™ Night brings the villain's side to the ice as the Steelheads will wear Thanos-themed jerseys for Saturday night only. Those jerseys will be available throughout the game through the Handbid app starting one hour prior to puck drop until 10 minutes following the end of the game. Winners will be notified by a member of the Steelheads Front Office.

As part of the evening's festivities, the first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a free Steelheads comic-themed poster, courtesy of Marvel®.

On Friday, fans will also be eligible for another giveaway at the door. The first 1,000 fans will receive a free Steelheads Lanyard thanks to Blue Cross of Idaho. The weekend kicks off with a $2 Beer Wednesday on March 23 with $2 domestic draughts available through the first two periods.

The Steelheads take on the Thunder while in the midst of a heated Mountain Division playoff race. The Steelheads have taken two of their last three games to jump back into third place and prepare for a Thunder team on the outside looking in. This is the lone home weekend against the Thunder this season after four road games in February as part of the seven-game season series.

Tickets are single seats only for all three games on Wednesday, Friday and Saturday, and they can be purchased by going to idahosteelheads.com or by calling 208-331-TIXS.

The Steelheads open a three-game weekend against the Wichita Thunder on Wednesday, Mar. 23 at 7:10 p.m. from Idaho Central Arena. Single-game tickets are available for all home games during the 2021-22 regular season by going to idahosteelheads.com or calling 331-TIXS! Make sure to secure your FloSports subscription for the 2021-22 season to lock in all Steelheads games and action from around the ECHL.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.