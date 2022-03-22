Americans Peressini Wins ECHL Goalie of the Week

March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Cincinnati Cyclones

(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones) Allen Americans goaltender Luke Peressini makes a save against the Cincinnati Cyclones(Allen Americans, Credit: Cincinnati Cyclones)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of Seattle Kraken (NHL), announced today that goalie Luke Peressini, has been named the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week.

Luke Peressini went 3-0 last week in three starts against the Wichita Thunder. The rookie netminder leads the Americans in wins this season with eight (8-4-0), with a sparkling 0.929 save percentage.

"We haven't been a kind team to our goalies this season," said Americans Head Coach and General Manager Steve Martinson, yet Peressini has been our best goalie since he arrived."

Peressini was acquired from the Worcester Railers in January. The 27-year-old netminder played parts of four seasons of college hockey at the University of Western Ontario, where he had a total of 31 wins.

"A great team effort these last few games, '' noted Peressini. "No goalie wins this award by himself. We are battling for a playoff spot and last week was definitely a step in the right direction"

The Allen Americans return to action this weekend with three games against the Toledo Walleye.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.