Bates Joins Gladiators After Successful College Career
March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Atlanta Gladiators News Release
DULUTH, Ga. - The Atlanta Gladiators announced on Tuesday that rookie forward Peter Bates has been signed to a Standard Player Contract. The team also announced earlier today that forward Tyrell Goulbourne has been recalled on loan to the Belleville Senators in the American Hockey League.
Bates, 25, led all of NCAA Division III in scoring with 58 points (28G-30A) this season with St. Norbert College in Wisconsin. Under the tutelage of Assistant Coach Andy Brandt, who played with the Gladiators for six seasons and served as the head coach in Atlanta from 2014-2017, Bates was named the 2021-2022 Northern Collegiate Hockey Association Player of the Year.
The 6-foot, 190-pound forward secured NCHA Player of the Year Honors following the 2019-2020 season when he tabbed 40 points (15G-25A) in 29 games with St. Norbert. Bates also earned a First Team All-America selection by the American Hockey Coaches Association during the 2019-2020 season. As a freshman in the 2017-2018 season, Bates tabbed NCHA All-Freshman Team honors with 28 points (11G-17A) and helped lead St. Norbert to an NCAA Division III National Championship.
The Gladiators play next against the Rapid City Rush at The Monument in Rapid City, South Dakota at 9:05 PM ET.
