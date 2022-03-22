Calder Brooks Called up to AHL Henderson
March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Rapid City Rush News Release
(RAPID CITY, S.D.) - The Rapid City Rush, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Arizona Coyotes, announced today via a Black Hills Chiropractic Roster Adjustment that center Calder Brooks has been called up to the AHL Henderson Silver Knights.
Brooks has appeared in 36 games for the Rush this season and has 14 goals and 13 assists. He heads to Henderson with an active five-game point streak; he has three goals and two assists in his last five games. This will be Brooks' second career appearance in the AHL. He previously played three games for the Hartford Wolfpack in 2015.
The Rush return to action on Friday night for the first of three games against the Atlanta Gladiators. Friday night is Wilderness Night, presented by Hart Ranch Camping Resort. Saturday night is First Responders Night, presented by Loyal Plumbing. Puck drop for both games is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. at The Monument Ice Arena.
Images from this story
|
Rapid City Rush center Calder Brooks (middle)
