Royals Begin Back-To-Back with Railers at Home

March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Reading Royals News Release







The Reading Royals, proud affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, play the Worcester Railers Tuesday, Mar. 22nd at 7:00 p.m. at Santander Arena. This is the tenth of twelve meetings between the two teams this regular season. The Railers have won five of their last six games while the Royals have won three of their last five games.

Reading defeated Worcester in their last meeting, 5-3, Friday, Mar. 4 at the DCU Center. A three-goal first period and multi-point games from Patrick Bajkov, Anthony Gagnon and Dominic Cormier pushed the Royals past the Railers on the road. Reading is 7-2-0-0 this season against Worcester and have won seven of the previous eight meetings.

After goals from Cormier, Bajkov, and Jackson Cressey in the opening period of play, Reading extended their lead to four goals 14:46 into the second period. Bajkov earned an assist on Brad Morrison's 10th goal of the season, tallying his second of two points in the game. Bajkov, like Cormier, collected a goal and an assist through the opening two periods of play for multi-point games.

Worcester answered with their first goal of the game on the power play. Mitchell Balmas ripped a slap shot past Logan Flodell from the left face off dot to cut the Railers' deficit to three goals. With 17 seconds remaining in the middle period, Garret Cockerill scored on a feed from Brayden Low and Anthony Gagnon's second assist of the game to put Reading back up with a four goal lead, 5-1.

Worcester scored the only goals in the third period, however not enough to complete a home ice comeback. Blake Christensen scored two goals in a span of 5:18 for his 11th and 12th goals of the season to cut the deficit to two goals. The Royals' defense didn't allow another shot on net in the final 5:22 of play to earn the road victory.

The Royals hold first place in the North Division as they play their fourth of five-straight games against divisional opponents. Reading hoists a 34-14-6-2 record with a .679 point percentage. They sit ahead of the Newfoundland Growlers who are in second with a .657 point percentage. The divisional standings follow with Worcester in third holding a .536 point percentage while Trois-Rivières jumps to fourth place with .509 point percentages and Maine falls to fifth place with a .500 point percentage. Adirondack is in last place with a .448 point percentage in 58 games.

UPCOMING GAMES

MENTAL HEALTH/RECOVERY NIGHT - 3/25/22

A portion of ticket sales will benefit organizations that support mental health

AUTISM ACCEPTANCE NIGHT - 3/26/22

Presented by Members 1st Federal Credit Union

Philipp Grubauer bobblehead giveaway presented by Savage Auto Group

Barbers on the concourse

Specialty jersey

Slapshot's birthday/Mascot Madness

Post-Game Party presented by DoubleTree by Hilton Reading

BATTLE OF THE BADGES - 3/27/22

Badges Game - 11:30 a.m.

First Responders Night

Faith and Family Night

$1 Popcorn/$1 Nachos/$1 Hot Dogs

Team trading cards giveaway

Specialty jersey

Salute to Essential Workers Sundays presented by Visions Federal Credit Union (First Responders)

Buy tickets HERE: www.royalshockey.com/promotions

Reading Royals season, flex memberships and group tickets are available for the 2021-22 season by visiting the Royals' box office at Santander Arena or by calling 610-898-7825.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.