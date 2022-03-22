Admirals Bring Aboard Rookie D-Man Musser

NORFOLK, VA - The Norfolk Admirals, proud ECHL affiliates of the Carolina Hurricanes, announced they have officially signed defenseman Carson Musser to a contract.

Musser, 24, joins the Admirals after finishing his collegiate career with Long Island University (NCAA). He played in 31 games with the Sharks and posted 11 points (4g, 7a), and was an assistant captain for the team.

Prior to joining Long Island this season, the Grand Rapids, MI native played four years at Bowling Green State University.

Musser played two years with the Fargo Force in the United States Hockey League (USHL) prior to his collegiate career beginning in 2017-18.

The Admirals hit the road for two games this weekend as they take on the Reading Royals at Santander Arena. Friday's puck drop is set for 7:00 pm EST while Saturday's is a special start time of 4:00 pm EST. The games will be available on the Admirals Broadcast Network through Mixlr and FloHockey.

