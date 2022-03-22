Last Week around the Leagues

by Fran Stuchbury

This past week Minor League Baseball reinstated its traditional league names, Charlotte FC won its first Major League Soccer match, and Reading Royals goaltender Pat Nagle won his 200th career ECHL game. Highlights from this week are from the Major League Soccer, the National Women's Soccer League, United Soccer League Championship, ECHL, American Hockey League, North American Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Ontario Hockey League, Quebec Major Junior Hockey League, Women's National Basketball Association, NBA G League, NBL Canada, BIG3, National Lacrosse League, Premier Lacrosse League, Indoor Football League and Major League Rugby.

BASEBALL

International League

Minor League Baseball announced the return of the historical names for the 11 leagues that comprise the player development system for Major League Baseball's 30 Clubs. During the 2021 season, the leagues had regional names (Triple-A East, Triple-A West, etc.) while the rights to the use of the historic league names were in the process of being acquired by MLB. As part of ongoing fan communications and feedback, MLB formally updated the initial classification levels to Triple-A, Double-A, High-A and Single-A. All league logos from the 2019 season will return, with the exception of a new logo for the Pacific Coast League.

Major League Baseball Draft League

The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that longtime Major League Baseball player Joe Oliver has been named manager for the Frederick Keys 2022 MLB Draft League season. Oliver comes to the Keys with eight years of coaching experience after a 12-year playing career with the Cincinnati Reds (1989-1994 and 1996-1997), Milwaukee Brewers (1995), Detroit Tigers (1998), Seattle Mariners (1998 and 2000), Pittsburgh Pirates (1999), New York Yankees (2001), and Boston Red Sox (2001).

Former MLB second baseman and 1998 World Series champion, Homer Bush will manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League during the 2022 season. During his 7-year career in Major League Baseball, Bush recorded a .285 batting average with 176 runs scored and 363 extra-base hits, including 50 doubles,5 triples and 11 home runs in 162 games between the New York Yankees (1997-98, 2004), Toronto Blue Jays (1999-02), and Florida Marlins (2002).

The State College Spikes will have a fleet of baseball veterans at the helm for the 2022 MLB Draft League season. Dave Trembley, who managed the Baltimore Orioles from 2007-10 and brings over 25 seasons of coaching at nearly every level of baseball to Happy Valley, will take the reins as the manager.

Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jesse Litsch has been tabbed to manage the Cutters in 2022. Litsch, 37, was drafted in the 24th round of the 2004 June Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and spent 5 seasons in MLB with Toronto (2007-2011). He appeared in a total of 88 Major League games compiling a record of 27-27 with a 4.16 ERA. In the 2008 season, Litsch was 13-9 with a 3.58 ERA and tied for the American League lead in shutouts (2).

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Charlotte FC notch their first-ever win in club history at home against New England Revolution with a 3-1 victory

National Women's Soccer League

The National Women's Soccer League announced the full schedule for the upcoming 2022 regular season. The league's 10th anniversary season includes 12 teams set to compete in a single table, 22-match regular season with 11 home games and 11 away games per club. As part of the league's balanced framework for 2022, a significantly smaller number of contests have been scheduled during FIFA windows, allowing for fewer conflicts for the league's most accomplished players who compete with both club and country.

History maker: Savannah McCaskill. The first goal in Angel City FC history!

Kaleigh Ann Riehl scored the first goal in San Diego Wave FC history.

United Soccer League Championship

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC forward Dane Kelly has been voted the USL Championship Player of the Week presented by Konami eFootball for Week 1 of the 2022 season after recording his 100th regular season goal in his debut for the Hounds, a 3-0 victory against Memphis 901 FC at AutoZone Park.

Major Arena Soccer League

The Major Arena Soccer League in conjunction with the Mesquite Outlaws announced details of the first ever MASL Pro Player Combine. The combine slated for Thursday, October 20 through Sunday, October 23 in Mesquite, Texas will give all MASL coaches an opportunity to scout top-tier, high caliber soccer talent. The combine will be held at the Mesquite Outlaws home pitch, the acclaimed Mesquite Arena, which has been home to the Mesquite Rodeo and other events for almost forty years.

HOCKEY

ECHL

Reading Royals' goaltender Pat Nagle recorded his 200th career ECHL win, making 25 saves in a 3-2 win at Wheeling. Nagle joins Nick Vitucci (265), Marc Magliarditi (217) and Daniel Berthiaume (201) as the only goaltenders with at least 200 career ECHL wins. Each of those three have been enshrined in the ECHL Hall of Fame.

Plays of the Week

American Hockey League

Mark Jankowski scores with 15 seconds left and gives the Rochester Americans an overtime win.

North American Hockey League

Plays of the Week

Western Hockey League

WHL Top 10

Ontario Hockey League

The Flint Firebirds announced that Ted Dent has been named as the team's interim General Manager while continuing his role as head coach. "Ted has done a fantastic job this season as head coach," Governor Rolf Nilsen said. "We are very confident in his ability to fill this role, and look forward to what is in store for this team down the stretch under his continued leadership."

Plays of the Week

A unique experience for the players, and officials too! Hear from Adam Harris, Darcy Burchell, Jason Faist and Dustin McCrank, who got to work the Hamilton Outdoor Showcase

Quebec Major Junior Hockey League

Eve Gascon is set to take another historic step for women's hockey. The 18-year-old Gascon will be the starting netminder for the Gatineau Olympiques against the Rimouski Oceanic on, making her the third female goaltender to play in a Quebec Major Junior Hockey League game.

Here are her highlights:

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

WNBA star Brittney Griner still jailed in Russia. The State Department said the Kremlin has repeatedly denied the U.S. embassy access to Griner.

NBA G League

Top 10 Plays of the Week

Birmingham Squadron Daulton Hommes TAKES FLIGHT For Poster Slam

National Basketball League of Canada

3 Weeks of NBL Canada Action - NBLC CUTS VOL 12

BIG3

Delonte West proved he could still play at DC Tryouts and earned his ticket to the 2022 Combine in Las Vegas. We caught up with him as he reflected on the moment.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

How often do you see this?! Vancouver Warriors Keegan Bal was a one-man wrecking crew against the Colorado Mammoth. He scored eight goals.

Frankie Scigliano made 42 saves to lead the San Diego Seals to a 9-7 win over Colorado.

Premier Lacrosse League

THE PLL SUMMER IS COMING...

FOOTBALL

Indoor Football League

Former Massachusetts Ahmad Dixon has been selected by the Philadelphia Stars of the USFL in the leagues' supplemental draft. The 6'0" 210 lb. defensive back was chosen with the fourth pick in the eighth round. In nine regular season games for the Champions of the Indoor Football League, Dixon had 49 tackles, one tackle for a loss, one sack, an interception and broke up four passes. He also appeared in the United Bowl making two tackles in the 37-34 overtime victory over the Arizona Rattlers.

The Vegas Knight Hawks made their debut in the IFL defeating the Northern Arizona Wranglers 22-9.

Canadian Football League

One of the best receivers in franchise history is retiring in Green and Gold. Adarius Bowman announced his retirement Wednesday from the Edmonton Elks, officially ending an 11-season career in the CFL. A three-time CFL All-star (2014-16), Bowman was a standout with the Double E from 2011 to 2017, authoring four 1,000-yard seasons. Three of those 1,000-yard campaigns came from 2014 to 2016, as Bowman was key to Edmonton's return to CFL prominence and the club's 2015 Grey Cup win under head coach Chris Jones.

Major League Football

Jerry Glanville announced as the league's first head coach.

OTHER SPORTS

Major League Rugby

San Diego Legion earned the Rhino Rugby Try of the Week for Matias Freyre, Tian Loots, and Ben Mitchell's dance down the field for Freyre to score the try!

Biggest Hits - Week 6

Did we miss anything newsworthy or downright fun? Have a nomination for next week's column? Contact us today and let us know.

