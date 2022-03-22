Position Preview: Top Prospects Headline Projected Infield

March 22, 2022 - International League (IL) - Indianapolis Indians News Release







There is a lot to be excited about with the players who could come through Indianapolis this season. The Indians will get first look at a showcase of top prospects, many of whom are expected to man Pittsburgh's infield for years to come.

The Indians potential Opening Day infield features a group of highly-ranked prospects. Headlining the crew is Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect Oneil Cruz who ripped five home runs during a phenomenal six-game stretch with Indianapolis late last season.

UTIL Diego Castillo: The 24-year-old infielder was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade that sent right-hander Clay Holmes to New York (AL) on July 26, 2021. He is currently ranked as the Pirates No. 16 prospect according to Baseball America. In 2014, the Yankees signed him as a non-drafted free agent. He spent most of the 2021 season in Double-A between Somerset and Altoona, hitting .278 (93-for-334) with 16 home runs in 86 games. His season was highlighted by a Double-A Northeast Player of the Month honor in June after he hit a league-leading .378 (37-for-98) with eight home runs. His eight homers that month tied his career total of dingers from 2015-19. He was promoted to Triple-A on Aug. 31 and hit .278 (15-for-54) with three doubles and three home runs in 18 games with Indy

3B Rodolfo Castro: Castro is listed as the No. 20 prospect in Pittsburgh's organization by Baseball America. He was signed by the Pirates as a non-drafted free agent in 2015. He was recalled by Pittsburgh for the first time on April 21 and went hitless in his MLB debut that night. After an outstanding month of June hitting .365 (35-for-96) with eight home runs, he was recalled by Pittsburgh again and became the first player in MLB's modern era to have his first five big-league hits all be home runs. He was promoted to Indianapolis from Altoona on Sept. 20 and was named the Triple-A East Player of the Week on Sept. 27 after hitting .471 (8-for-17) with three home runs the week prior.

SS Oneil Cruz: Cruz enters the season as Pittsburgh's No. 1 prospect and No. 14 overall according to Baseball America. The lanky 6-foot-7 shortstop has continued to show why he is one of the most coveted prospects in baseball, hitting.292 (73-for-250) with 12 home runs and 18 stolen bases in Double-A last season. He was promoted to Triple-A on Sept. 20 and it did not take long to show off his abilities. In six games with Indy, he hit .524 (11-for-21) with five home runs and became the first Indians batter since 2008 to homer in four consecutive games. Cruz has shown the ability to hit for power to all fields and was recalled by Pittsburgh to make his highly anticipated debut on Oct. 2. In two big-league games, he hit .333 (3-for-9) with a home run and three RBI. He was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade that sent left-hander Tony Watson to the Dodgers on July 31, 2017.

3B Hunter Owen: The Evansville, Ind. native will be a familiar face in Indy's lineup this season, after first appearing with the Indians in 2019. The long ball has been a staple of his game, and he led the Indians last season with a career-high 20 home runs. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 25th round (765th overall) of the 2016 First-Year Player Draft out of Indiana State University. The 28-year-old appeared in 97 games for the Indians last season with a .235 average (77-for-328) and 53 RBI. Owen made his major league debut with Pittsburgh last season on May 5 but did not record a hit in three games.

2B Tucupita Marcano: The 22-year-old was acquired by Pittsburgh in a trade that sent second baseman Adam Frazier to the Padres. He is currently rated as Pittsburgh's No. 27 prospect by Baseball America. He made his major league debut with the Padres on April 1, 2021 and appeared in 25 games with San Diego last season. His major league debut came before he had any Triple-A experience and he eventually played most of the season at the Triple-A level. In 45 games with Triple-A El Paso he hit .273 (47-for-172) with 15 extra-base hits and had more walks (27) than strikeouts (26). He had a phenomenal month of June with El Paso, hitting .417 (30-for-72) with 11 multi-hit games in 17 contests. He rounded out his season with Indianapolis, hitting .230 (42-for-183) with eight stolen bases. His plate discipline makes him a strong candidate to hit near the top of the lineup; he has drawn 152 walks against only 135 strikeouts in his minor league career.

1B Mason Martin: Indianapolis could see a boost of power in the lineup with first baseman Mason Martin. He was selected by Pittsburgh in the 17th round (508th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Southridge (Kennewick, Wash.) High School and is currently rated as the Pittsburgh's No. 31 prospect by Baseball America. The 22-year-old made his presence known offensively last season and led all Pirates farmhands with 25 home runs, 81 RBI and 56 extra-base hits while tying for first with 29 doubles. After hitting .242 (100-for-414) with 29 doubles and 22 home runs in Double-A, he was promoted to Indianapolis on Sept. 20 to finish the season and hit .240 (6-for-25) with three home runs.

2B Ji-Hwan Bae: The 22-year-old was signed by Pittsburgh as a non-drafted free agent on March 26, 2018 and is now rated by Baseball America as the Pirates No. 25 prospect. He played last season with Altoona and hit .278 (89-for-320) with 12 doubles and seven home runs. Bae flashed his speed with five triples (T-4th among Pirates farmhands) and 20 stolen bases (T-5th).

Jason Delay: The 27-year-old catcher was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth round (118th overall) of the 2017 First-Year Player Draft out of Vanderbilt (Nashville, Tenn.) University. His 2021 season was slowed after sustaining a knee injury that put him on the 60-day injured list on Aug. 3. Delay is at his best defensively with strong framing and blocking skills. He showed glimpses of power with eight home runs in 2019 with Altoona. Last season he appeared in 13 games with Indianapolis and hit .265 (9-for-34) with two home runs.

Catchers Taylor Davis, Jamie Ritchie and Michael Perez are battling for a backup spot on the Opening Day roster with Pittsburgh and could see time with the Indians this season. Davis played 40 games with Indianapolis last season and hit .235 (28-for-119) with 17 RBI. Perez played in 70 games with Pittsburgh last season and hit .143 (30-for-210) with 16 extra-base hits. The 28-year-old Ritchie played 79 games with Triple-A Reno last summer and hit .317 (90-for-284) with 18 doubles and 43 RBI. He elected free agency and signed as a free agent with Pittsburgh on Nov. 28, 2021.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.