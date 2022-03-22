I Love the 90s Tour Headed to CHS Field June 3 Highlighted by Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, and More

Ballpark Music and the St. Paul Saints are excited to announce the I Love the 90s Tour will be coming to CHS Field on Friday, June 3, 2022, with legendary artists Vanilla Ice, Tone Loc, Rob Base, Young MC and Color Me Badd.

The Presale starts on Wednesday, March 23 at 10am CT. Pre-sale will be available to Saints season ticket holders and partners. Tickets will go on sale to the public Friday, March 25 at 10:00 a.m. CT at www.Ilovethe90stour.com, chsfield.com by clicking on the events tab, or at the St. Paul Saints box office.

"Ice is back, and so is The I Love the 90's Tour... FINALLY" confirms the tour's headliner, Vanilla Ice. "We've been waiting what seems like forever for the chance to hit your town LIVE and IN PERSON, and I know you have, too - so you better get in where you fit in and get back to the 90's where the party never stops!"

"What better way to celebrate 30 Years of Fun with the St. Paul Saints than to host a concert featuring some of the most entertaining performers from 30 years ago," said Saints Executive Vice President/General Manager Derek Sharrer. "Music fans will be able to enjoy some of the greatest party anthems from the late 80's and early 90's at the best party venue in the Twin Cities."

"We have never been more excited to get back to normal... and there's no better way than to party like we did in the 90s. Life was easier, less stress, more fun. Live music has been missed dearly the last two summers, but it's time to get out and let loose," Ballpark Music Owner and President Brandon Bissell said. "There isn't a better place to do it than at the brand new CHS Field. The stadium was built for baseball, but we are going to turn it into a wild concert venue for the night! We all deserve this!"

This is the latest edition of the blockbuster throwback tour which launched in 2016 and was "an instant hit", according to Rolling Stone. You've seen them take over the Today Show two years in a row, join Pitbull's New Year's Eve on Fox, and blow the roof off Good Morning America. With over 300 tour dates since its launch, it continues to be a fan favorite time and time again, landing it on Pollstar's Top-Grossing Tours list ahead of some of today's biggest acts the year it debuted. "Whether you are a '90s kid that wants to relive the music of your youth or a music junkie that wants to experience the iconic era, this ... immersive dance party is the perfect event for you," raves E Online.

Ticket pricing starts at $29.50 and increases depending on ticket type and location. Super VIP packages will also be available that include meet and greets with all your favorite artists. Hospitality options for groups are available, including a limited number of Luxury Suites. For more information on hospitality areas and tickets, please call 651-644-6659. For those that want more space to spread out, Lawn Field seating will be available on the sides of the stage for fans to bring a blanket and enjoy one of the most comfortable concert experiences around.

Tickets can be purchased online at www.Ilovethe90stour.com, by phone at 651-644-6659, or in-person at the box office. Box office hours are Monday through Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM.

