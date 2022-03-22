Gwinnett Stripers Searching for Next Star of the Cutwater Spirits™ "Beat the Fridge Race"

LAWRENCEVILLE, Ga. - Is your refrigerator running? Good. The Gwinnett Stripers are starting the search for the next person to don the skin-tight silver body suit and goggles. After three years of hustling opponents, winning awards, and gaining national attention, the original star of the Cutwater Spirits™ Beat The Fridge Race is hanging up his racing shoes.

Debuted in 2019, the Beat The Fridge Race introduced the fastest appliance on earth as he raced against Stripers fans around the outfield warning track at Coolray Field. After The Fridge lumbered slowly to a small lead during a five-second head start, his challenger was set loose and quickly passed him by. As the challenger got cocky, however, The Fridge suddenly turned on the jets, displaying amazing catch-up speed as he usually coasted to improbable victory cooling opponents as he sprinted by.

Videos of The Fridge went viral on social media in 2019, with the most popular video amassing more than 16,800,000 views across all channels. National media attention followed, as The Fridge was featured by ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, USA Today, Runner's World, and others. At season's end, the Beat The Fridge Race won two prestigious accolades from Minor League Baseball: the Golden Bobblehead Award for "Best In-Game Promotion or Event" and a MiLBY Award for "Best In-Game Fun."

Now, the Stripers are seeking the next candidate to take up the mantle of The Fridge, a person with both the girth and speed to fill the iconic role. Interested candidates should:

Be at least 21 years of age

Always goes back for thirds and fourths at the buffet

Be available to work nights and weekends from April through September

Can ham it up in an acting sense and food sense

Submit a full application for the position at GoStripers.com/Jobs

Built-in ice maker not required

The Stripers will contact selected candidates for in-person tryouts to be held in early April. The next star of the Cutwater Spirits™ Beat The Fridge Race will officially debut during Stripers' Opening Night on Tuesday, April 12 vs. Nashville.

Single-game tickets for Opening Night and all other Stripers home games are on sale now at GoStripers.com.

