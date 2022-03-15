Homer Bush to Manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers for the 2022 Season

NILES, OH - Former MLB second baseman and 1998 World Series champion, Homer Bush will manage the Mahoning Valley Scrappers in the MLB Draft League during the 2022 season.

During his 7-year career in Major League Baseball, Bush recorded a .285 batting average with 176 runs scored and 363 extra-base hits, including 50 doubles,5 triples and 11 home runs in 162 games between the New York Yankees (1997-98, 2004), Toronto Blue Jays (1999-02), and Florida Marlins (2002).

Mahoning Valley will also see some familiar faces returning to their coaching staff this season. Vic Buttler, the head coach of Cerritos College in Norwalk, California, will be returning as the Scrappers hitting coach. Ron Mahay, who pitched in the MLB from 1995 to 2010, will be returning as head pitching coach with Craig Antush returning as assistant pitching coach.

Bush will not be the only new face managing a MLB Draft League team. Former Cincinnati Reds catcher and manager of the Double-A Portland Sea Dogs, Joe Oliver, will be managing the Frederick Keys. Dave Trembley, the former 2007 manager of the Baltimore Orioles, will manage the State College Spikes. Managing the Williamsport Crosscutters this season will be Jesse Litsch, a former pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays. The Trenton Thunder will have Jeff Manto back for the 2022 season and West Virginia will have last season's manager, Jedd Gyroko, returning as well.

The MLB Draft League features six founding members (Frederick Keys, Mahoning Valley Scrappers, State College Spikes, Trenton Thunder, West Virginia Black Bears, and Williamsport Crosscutters) and provides an unparalleled fan and development experience that features former Major Leaguers and professional players as managers and coaches. To view the 2022 MLB Draft League schedule, visit mlbdraftleague.com; each team's schedule also is accessible via its website.

The Mahoning Valley Scrappers are set to open the 2022 season at Eastwood Field on Thursday, June 2 against the West Virginia Black Bears. Opening Night will also feature fan favorites post-game fireworks and Buck Night. Scrappers ticket packages and sponsorship opportunities are on sale now. To stay up to date with the Scrappers in the off-season or for more information, visit mvscrappers.com or contact the front office at 330-505-0000.

