Keys Name Joe Oliver Manager, Coaching Staff for 2022 Season

March 15, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Frederick Keys News Release







Frederick, MD - The Frederick Keys are excited to announce that longtime Major League Baseball player Joe Oliver has been named manager for the Frederick Keys 2022 MLB Draft League season.

Oliver comes to the Keys with eight years of coaching experience after a 12-year playing career with the Cincinnati Reds (1989-1994 and 1996-1997), Milwaukee Brewers (1995), Detroit Tigers (1998), Seattle Mariners (1998 and 2000), Pittsburgh Pirates (1999), New York Yankees (2001), and Boston Red Sox (2001). He was an integral part of the Reds 1990 World Series Championship, driving in the winning run in Game 2 against the Oakland Athletics. During his playing career, he appeared in 1,076 MLB games, boasting a .247 average with 142 Home Runs and 476 Runs Batted In.

"I really wanted the opportunity to go back and work with younger players," said Oliver. "I managed within the Red Sox organization for a number of years and so I am very familiar with the Keys, the stadium, and the fans and I thought it was a natural fit for me."

Prior to joining the Keys, Oliver was the manager of the Bluefield Ridge Runners, a summer collegiate baseball team in the Appalachian League. He has also previously managed the Portland Sea Dogs (2019-2020), the Salem Red Sox (2016-2018), and the Lowell Spinners (2014-2015),

"There's a lot that you can impress upon players at this level and show them. They are obviously polished enough to play at a high level, but they are still sponges," said Oliver. "They want to know what it is like to play at a high level. So this is a great opportunity to help them grow and develop."

Joining Oliver's staff will be Dennis Rasmussen as Pitching Coach and Angel Sanchez as Hitting Coach.

Rasmussen played twelve seasons in Major League Baseball with the San Diego Padres (1983, 1988-1991), New York Yankees (1984-1987), Cincinnati Reds (1987-1988), Chicago Cubs (1992), and Kansas City Royals (1992-1993, 1995). He has previously served as the pitching coach for the Ridge Runners, the Lowell Spinners, and the Charleston River Dogs.

Sanchez played five seasons in MLB with the Kansas City Royals (2006), Boston Red Sox (2010), Houston Astros (2010-2011), and the Chicago White Sox (2013). He has previously served as the hitting coach for the Ridge Runners and the Salem Red Sox and as a bench coach for the Great Lake Loons and the Ogden Raptors.

Andrew Klein, General Manager of the Keys, is pleased to bring major league experience and coaching leadership into the club.

"The MLB Draft League is a great opportunity for players to get a high level of instruction while being scouted prior to this year's draft," Klein said. "We expect Joe and his staff will bring a winning culture to Frederick, one that will allow our fans to appreciate a fun and exciting baseball experience at Nymeo Field."

The Keys 2022 home season begins on Thursday, June 2 at 7:00p against the Trenton Thunder. Season and group tickets are now available for the 2022 season. For more information, please call 301-815-9900 or visit us online at www.frederickkeys.com.

