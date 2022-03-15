Former Blue Jays Pitcher Jesse Litsch to Lead Cutters in '22

March 15, 2022 - Major League Baseball Draft League (MLBDL) - Williamsport Crosscutters News Release







Major League Baseball and the Williamsport Crosscutters have announced that former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Jesse Litsch has been tabbed to manage the Cutters in 2022.

Litsch, 37, was drafted in the 24th round of the 2004 June Draft by the Toronto Blue Jays and spent 5 seasons in MLB with Toronto (2007-2011). He appeared in a total of 88 Major League games compiling a record of 27-27 with a 4.16 ERA. In the 2008 season, Litsch was 13-9 with a 3.58 ERA and tied for the American League lead in shutouts (2).

Litsch has served as a pitching coach for the Philippines national team in the World Baseball Classic qualifier (2016), the Atlantic League's Bridgeport Bluefish (2016) and the Atlanta Braves organization (2017-18). His coaching experience also includes a stint at the MLB Development Center in China (2015). He currently serves as the Florida Scouting Director for PBR, the organization that operates the MLB Draft League.

"I'm very excited for the opportunity to come and manage in Williamsport," Litsch said. "I can't wait to get going and help the next wave of talented young ball players develop and get ready for their futures in the game."

Joining Litsch on the field staff will be pitching coach Jeff De La Concha, who brings over 12 years of coaching experience at the college, high school and summer-league levels along with hitting coach Adonis Smith who has held several coaching positions in the greater St. Louis area since 2004.

Other managers announced for the 2022 MLB Draft League season include; Joe Oliver (Frederick), Homer Bush (Mahoning Valley), Dave Trembley (State College), Jeff Manto (Trenton) and Jedd Gyroko (West Virginia).

Williamsport is one of six founding members of the MLB Draft League which begins its second season in 2022. The inaugural MLB Draft League campaign saw a total of 39 players drafted by MLB Clubs and over 90 players signing pro contracts.

The 2022 Williamsport Crosscutters home opener is scheduled for Thursday, June 2 at Muncy Bank Ballpark as the Cutters host the State College Spikes. The team had previously announced new game times for the upcoming season with Monday-Saturday contests starting at 6:35pm and Sunday games at 4:05pm. Gates open one hour prior to game time.

The 2022 season features 40 home games, more than ever before, and the debut of Muncy Bank Ballpark's new $700,000 video board. MVP Club Season Ticket Plans and Bonus Book Mini-Plans are now available online at crosscutters.com or by calling the Cutters Hotline at (570) 326-3389.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Baseball Draft League message board...





Major League Baseball Draft League Stories from March 15, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.