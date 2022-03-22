Roster Moves Continue for Solar Bears
March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) - Orlando Solar Bears News Release
ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Solar Bears have announced the club has released forward Jackson Keane.
Keane, 24, had 11 assists in 40 games with the Solar Bears.
Orlando has also moved defenseman Chad Duchesne to the team's reserve list.
NEXT GAME: The Solar Bears return home to host the Florida Everblades on Thursday, March 24 at 7 p.m. at the AdventHealth Rink at Amway Center for a Thirsty Thursday, featuring $5 domestic draft beers.
