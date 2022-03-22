Forward Ryan Dmowski Named Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week

BOISE, Idaho - The ECHL has named forward Ryan Dmowski has been named the Inglasco ECHL Player of the Week for the week ending on March 20, marking the second Steelheads player to earn weekly honors and the first skater during the 2021-22 season.

Dmowski, 25, made his Steelheads debut over the weekend against the Utah Grizzlies, boasting five goals and one assist for six points in Saturday's win as well as a plus-five rating for the weekend. The East Lyme, Conn. native became the second player in Steelheads history to score five goals in a game, matching the mark set by forward Cal Ingraham on Jan. 9, 2000 against Anchorage in the WCHL era when he also earned six points, while also setting a new Steelheads era record for goals in a game.

The 6-foot-1 forward became the 34th player in ECHL history to net at least five goals in a game during the result on Saturday and surpassed the team goal mark set by both forward Mark Derlago on Mar. 5, 2011 against Las Vegas as well as Tristan King on Oct. 17, 2012 in Colorado. Dmowski's performance was also the most points in a game since the franchise record was set by Marty Flichel with seven points (1-6-7) on Mar. 1, 2008 against Bakersfield.

Dmowski was acquired by the Steelheads from the South Carolina Stingrays on March 16 and has combined for 29 points (21-8-29) through 26 games this season, sitting second on the Steelheads in goals scored thanks to his first-career hat-trick and five-goal night. He also earned 10 points (7-3-10) in 23 games with the AHL's Hershey Bears this season.

Dmowski is the third player to earn league honors during the 2021-22 season as well as the second in the weekly category, joining goaltender Jake Kupsky's performance for the week ending on December 12 for Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week. It's the first forward to earn league weekly honors since Reid Petryk on Jan. 8, 2019 during a seven-point week (4-3-7) in three games.

