Allen's Peressini Named Warrior Hockey/ECHL Goaltender of the Week

March 22, 2022 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release







SHREWSBURY, N.J. - Luke Peressini of the Allen Americans is the Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Week for March 14-20.

Peressini went 3-0-0 with a 2.33 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929 in four appearances last week.

The 27-year-old made 24 saves in a 4-1 win against Wichita on Wednesday, stopped 16 of 17 shots in a relief effort in a 5-2 loss to Tulsa on Thursday, turned aside 29 shots in an 8-5 victory at Wichita on Friday and made 37 saves in a 3-1 win against the Thunder on Sunday.

A native of Nobleton, Ontario, Perressini is 8-4-0 in 14 appearances with the Americans this season with a 2.51 goals-against average and a save percentage of .929.

Prior to turning pro, Perressini went 31-31-0 in 66 appearances at the University of Western Ontario with a 3.06 goals-against average and a save percentage of .908. He also saw action in 131 career games with Kingston of the Ontario Hockey League with an overall record of 68-38-14 with six shutouts, a 2.70 goals-against average and a save percentage of .912.

Runner-Up: Trevor Gorsuch, Kalamazoo (4-0-0, 2.75 GAA, .915 save pct.).

Also Nominated: Sean Bonar (Cincinnati), Jake Kupsky (Idaho), Daniil Chechelev (Kansas City), Callum Booth (Maine), Hunter Shepard (South Carolina) and Billy Christopoulos (Toledo).

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 22, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.