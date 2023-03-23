Walleye Add Two More Defensemen to the Mix

Defenseman Jon McDonald with UMASS-Lowell

(Toledo, OH) - The Toledo Walleye have signed defensemen Derek Daschke (DASH-key) and Jon McDonald.

McDonald is a native of Livonia, Michigan and joins Toledo after completing his senior season at UMASS-Lowell where he was the team captain. The 24-year-old posted a career-high 20 points (3G, 17A) this season while finishing with 14 penalty minutes and a plus-four. In his NCAA career, McDonald appeared in 145 games for the River Hawks, scoring ten goals to go along with 52 assists and 78 penalty minutes. He finished his college career with a plus-14 rating and was a three-time Hockey East All-Academic Team member.

Daschke played his first four collegiate years at the University of Miami of Ohio before completing his grad year at Minnesota-Duluth. For the Bulldogs this year, the Troy, Michigan native had 16 points (2G, 14A) over 37 games. Prior to that he was team captain of the RedHawks in the 2021-2022 season where he posted college bests in points with 28 and assists with 24. In total, Daschke completed his college career with 170 games, 101 points, 26 goals, and 75 assists. The 25-year-old was a four-time member of the NCHC All-Academic Team.

