Cyclones Defeat Grizzlies 6-4 in Series Opener

West Valley City, Utah - Jordan Martel led the Utah Grizzlies with 2 goals and 1 assist but the Cincinnati Cyclones got the game winning goal from Patrick Polino with 2 minutes 19 seconds left in regulation and they added an empty net goal at the end as they defeated the Grizzlies 6-4 on Wednesday night at Maverik Center.

Jordan Martel got Utah on the board first 1:48 in. Cincinnati tied the game on the power play as Zach Berzolla scored from the high slot. Less than a minute later Adam Berg scored his second of the year. Patrick Polino extended the Cyclones lead with a shorthanded goal 8:53 in. Cincinnati led 3-1 after 1 period.

Utah's Zach Tsekos scored 27 seconds into the second period. Cyclones Josh Passolt found the back of the net 7:16 shorthanded in at the same time that Utah's Johnny Walker fought Cincinnati's Sean Allen. Utah cut into the lead as Martel scored his second of the game on a pass from Aaron Thow, who had 2 assists tonight. Cincinnati led 4-3 after 2 periods.

Grizzlies captain Connor McDonald tied the game 9:12 into the third period as he scored from the right point. The Cyclones game winner was scored by Polino from the left circle on a pass from Matt Berry. Cincinnati got an empty net goal by Justin Vaive with 6 seconds left to complete the scoring.

Utah outshot Cincinnati 40 to 30. Cincinnati went 1 for 3 on the power play and they scored 2 shorthanded goals. Utah's power play was 0 for 5. Cyclones goaltender Mark Sinclair saved 36 of 40 to earn his 17th win of the season. Utah's Lukas Parik saved 24 of 29 in the loss.

The middle game of the 3 game set is on Friday night at 7:10 pm for Military Night presented by Mountainland Supply Company. Tickets are available at utahgrizzlies.com or by calling (801) 988-8000.

3 stars

1. Zach Berzolla (Cincinnati) - 1 goal, 1 assist.

2. Jordan Martel (Utah) - 2 goals, 1 assist.

3. Patrick Polino (Cincinnati) - 2 goals, +2.

