Steelheads Notch Their ECHL Era Record 49th Win of Season in 5-3 Victory at Allen

ALLEN, TX - The Idaho Steelheads (49-9-1-2, 101pts) picked up their seventh straight victory defeating the Allen Americans (30-28-1-1, 62pts) by a final score of 5-3 Wednesday night at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center in front of 1,803 fans. With the victory, Idaho surpassed their most wins in their ECHL era which was previously 48 set twice, 2014-15 and 2017-18. Idaho will take on Allen Friday and Saturday night for a 6:05 p.m. (MT) puck drop.

Hank Crone (40th) broke a scoreless game with just 4:23 to play in the first period on a power-play score firing a wrist shot into the top right corner from the left dot. With 1:34 to play in the stanza Wade Murphy (16th) in the high slot snapped a wrist shot over the shoulder of Chase Perry tying the game at 1-1. 47 seconds later Justin Misiak (13th) beat Perry through the five hole from the left circle. The Steelheads led 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes of play outshooting Allen 13-10.

Ty Pelton-Byce (14th) tipped the puck home from the top of the crease on the power-play with the initial shot coming from Owen Headrick as Idaho took a 3-1 lead 5:28 into the second period. Liam Finlay (31st) pulled the Americans back within one on a man advantage score minutes later. 1:32 later Idaho countered with their second power-play score of the period as Ryan Dmowski (26th) one timed a shot into the net from the right circle. Idaho led 4-2 through 40 minutes of play with middle period shots 16-15.

With 7:59 left in regulation Aidan Brown (14th) snapped a shot over the glove of Adam Scheel from the left dot pulling the Americans back within one. With Chase Perry on the bench for an extra attacked Patrick Kudla (7th) fired towards the empty net from his own slot sealing up the victory for a 5-3 final.

Adam Scheel made 32 saves on 35 shots for his sixth straight win while Chase Perry turned aside 34 of the 38 shots he faced.

ICCU THREE STARS

1) Patrick Kudla (1-3-4, +2, 2 shots)

2) Hank Crone (1-0-1, -1, 6 shots)

3) Ryan Dmowski (1-0-1, +1, 9 shots)

GAME NOTES

- Idaho finished 2-for-3 on the power-play while Allen was 2-for-4.

- Idaho outshot Allen 39-33.

- Idaho is 26-16-5 all-time vs. Allen and 9-10-2 in Allen, TX at the Credit Union of Texas Event Center.

- Nick Canade (DNP), Casey Johnson (DNP), Jack Becker (INJ), Colton Kehler (IR), and Janis Svanenbergs (IR) did not dress for Idaho.

- The Steelheads have scored 32 goals in their last six games socring five or more goals in five of their last six.

- Idaho has won seven straight games.

- Idaho is three wins shy of setting a franchise record for most wins on the road in a single season.

- Idaho (101) points has hit the 100 point plateau for the third time in their ECHL era, the previous two 2014-15 (102) and 2009-10 (103).

- With 11 games remaining Idaho needs seven wins to set the league record for most wins in a season.

- With 22 available points Idaho needs 16 points to set the most points in a single season in league history.

- Patrick Kudla (1-3-4) had a career high in points tallying his first point game and his 13th multi-point game.

- Ty Pelton-Byce (1-1-2) notched his 10th multi-point game.

- Justin Misiak has six goals in his last 11 games while Wade Murphy has four in his last five.

- Owen Headrick, Zane Franklin, Zach Walker, and Cody Haiskanen each added an assist.

- Ryan Dmowski led all skaters with nine shots.

