Stinil Tallies OT Winner on Wednesday Night vs. Iowa

CORALVILLE, IA - Michal Stinil scored 42 seconds into overtime to lift Wichita past Iowa, 3-2, on Wednesday night at Xtream Arena.

Quinn Preston and Cole MacDonald had two points to lead the way for the Thunder. Roman Basran made 24 saves for his third professional win.

Brett Boeing got things started just 2:43 into the contest. He tipped home a shot from Connor Walters near the front of the net that got past Mitch Benson. The right light went on, but the official had initially waived the goal off. The play went back down the ice and Iowa appeared to score on the other end. The tally was reviewed and Boeing's goal was allowed to stand.

Iowa tied the game at 14:54 when Jesse Jacques buried a cross-crease pass from Clayton Phillips for his first of the year.

Wichita answered quickly, scoring at 16:27 as Preston netted his 22nd on the power play. Gavin Gould found him across the slot and he hammered a one-timer to make it 2-1.

Zach White tied the game on the man advantage at 5:33 of the third. Nolan Orzeck's shot missed the net to the right of Basran. White got to the long bounce off the end-wall and he slipped it past Basran for his 18th of the season.

In overtime, Stinil tallied the game-winner during an odd-man rush. Preston found him through the middle and he beat Benson with a backhand near the crease for his 26th of the season.

Wichita went 2-for-4 on the power play. Iowa was 1-for-4 with the man advantage.

Preston had a goal and an assist. He has a goal and an assist in three of his last four games. Stinil recorded his first goal since February 24 and his second overtime game-winner of the season. Boeing has goals in back-to-back games since joining Wichita. Cole MacDonald extended his point-streak to seven games and has two helpers in back-to-back games.

Wichita remains in Coralville for a rematch on Friday night at 7:05 p.m. against Iowa.

