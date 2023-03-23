Thunder Host Stick It to Cancer Weekend

GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder are hosting Stick it to Cancer Weekend on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 against the Worcester Railers. The weekend is presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

Friday, March 24 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:00 p.m.

Paint the Ice presented by Colorize!

Stick it to Cancer to Benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Thunder Toothbrush Giveaway pres. by New York State Dental Association.

Oral Cancer Screening in main lobby by New York Stats Dental Association.

Paint the Ice - $10 donation to C.R. Wood Cancer Center.

Sign up at the table in the Main Lobby.

Post Game Paint the Ice (names will be sealed in overnight).

Special "Stick it to Cancer" jerseys.

Saturday, March 25 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:00 p.m.

Stick it to Cancer to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.

Door Giveaway - 1,000 Stick it to Cancer T-Shirts.

Oral Cancer Screening in main lobby.

Play on Painted Ice.

Specialty jerseys.

LIVE postgame jersey auction to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center

Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.

For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.

