Thunder Host Stick It to Cancer Weekend
March 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Adirondack Thunder News Release
GLENS FALLS - The Adirondack Thunder are hosting Stick it to Cancer Weekend on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 against the Worcester Railers. The weekend is presented by Glens Falls Hospital to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center.
Friday, March 24 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:00 p.m.
Paint the Ice presented by Colorize!
Stick it to Cancer to Benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
Thunder Toothbrush Giveaway pres. by New York State Dental Association.
Oral Cancer Screening in main lobby by New York Stats Dental Association.
Paint the Ice - $10 donation to C.R. Wood Cancer Center.
Sign up at the table in the Main Lobby.
Post Game Paint the Ice (names will be sealed in overnight).
Special "Stick it to Cancer" jerseys.
Saturday, March 25 vs. Worcester Railers - 7:00 p.m.
Stick it to Cancer to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center at Glens Falls Hospital.
Door Giveaway - 1,000 Stick it to Cancer T-Shirts.
Oral Cancer Screening in main lobby.
Play on Painted Ice.
Specialty jerseys.
LIVE postgame jersey auction to benefit C.R. Wood Cancer Center
Get your tickets by visiting the Thunder front office or by calling 518-480-3355.
For more information on ticket packages, call the front office at 518-480-3355 or visit www.ECHLThunder.com/tickets. For all the latest Adirondack Thunder news, follow the team on all social media @ECHLThunder.
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
ECHL Stories from March 23, 2023
- Stingrays Sign Defenseman Julian Kislin - South Carolina Stingrays
- ECHL Transactions - March 23 - ECHL
- Stinil Tallies OT Winner on Wednesday Night vs. Iowa - Wichita Thunder
- Oilers Add Rookie Forward Dante Zapata - Tulsa Oilers
- Thunder Host Stick It to Cancer Weekend - Adirondack Thunder
- Icemen Add Forward Carson MacKinnon - Jacksonville Icemen
- Icemen Acquire Forward Brett Van Os - Jacksonville Icemen
- Rabbits Sign Michigan State Captain Miroslav Mucha to Contract - Greenville Swamp Rabbits
- Walleye Add Two More Defensemen to the Mix - Toledo Walleye
- Lions Run out of Time against Admirals - Trois-Rivieres Lions
- K-Wings Sign Defenesman Connor Fedorek - Kalamazoo Wings
- Polino's Late Goal Keeps Train Rolling, Cyclones Win in Utah, 6-4 - Cincinnati Cyclones
- Cyclones Defeat Grizzlies 6-4 in Series Opener - Utah Grizzlies
- Americans Lose Tight Battle at Home - Allen Americans
- Heartlanders Force OT, Thunder Win It, 3-2 - Iowa Heartlanders
- Steelheads Notch Their ECHL Era Record 49th Win of Season in 5-3 Victory at Allen - Idaho Steelheads
- Worcester Drops Wednesday Matchup to Thunder 3-1 - Worcester Railers HC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.