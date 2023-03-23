Icemen Add Forward Carson MacKinnon

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has agreed to terms with forward Carson MacKinnon.

MacKinnon, 23, joins the Icemen after recording 19 points (4g, 15a) in 30 games played at the University of Prince Edward Island (AUS) this season. The 6-1,176-pound forward totaled 29 points in 47 collegiate games during his two seasons of play at UPEI.

Prior to college, the Summerside, PEI resident amassed 154 points (55g, 99a) in 302 career Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL) contests split in stints with the Rimouski Oceanic and the Gatineau Olympiques from 2015-2020.

The Icemen are back on home ice this Thursday (March 23) when they battle the Savannah Ghost Pirates at 7:00 p.m. Tickets may be purchased on Ticketmaster, or by calling the Icemen office at 904-602-7825, or by visiting www.jacksonvilleicemen.com

