ECHL Transactions - March 23

Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 23, 2023:

CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):

Toledo:

Leif Mattson, F

Trois-Rivières:

Francis Marotte, G

OTHER TRANSACTIONS:

Greenville:

Add Miroslav Mucha, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/8)

Indy:

Add Trevor Zins, D signed contract, added to active roster

Add Nick Cardelli, F added to active roster (claimed from Iowa)

Delete Kirill Chaika, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)

Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)

Iowa:

Add Brandon Puricelli, F signed contract, added to active roster

Jacksonville:

Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)

Add Jacob Friend, D activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve

Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve

Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)

Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)

Newfoundland:

Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)

Delete Pavel Gogolev, F placed on reserve

Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)

Rapid City:

Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve

Delete Matt Marcinew, F placed on reserve

Savannah:

Add Mike Ferraro, F activated from Injured Reserve

Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on reserve

South Carolina:

Add Julian Kislin, D signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)

Trois-Rivières:

Add Etienne Montpetit, G signed contract, added to active roster

Add Zach Kaiser, F signed contract, added to active roster

Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba

Tulsa:

Add Dante Zapata, F signed contract, added to active roster

Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve

