ECHL Transactions - March 23
March 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) News Release
Following are the ECHL transactions for Thursday, March 23, 2023:
CONTRACTED PLAYERS RELEASED (eligible for waivers/waiver claims):
Toledo:
Leif Mattson, F
Trois-Rivières:
Francis Marotte, G
OTHER TRANSACTIONS:
Greenville:
Add Miroslav Mucha, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Austin Eastman, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/8)
Indy:
Add Trevor Zins, D signed contract, added to active roster
Add Nick Cardelli, F added to active roster (claimed from Iowa)
Delete Kirill Chaika, D placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/13)
Delete Spencer Watson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/19)
Iowa:
Add Brandon Puricelli, F signed contract, added to active roster
Jacksonville:
Add Brett Van Os, F added to active roster (claimed from Wichita)
Add Jacob Friend, D activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Easton Brodzinski, F placed on reserve
Delete Connor Russell, D placed on reserve
Delete Brendan Harris, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/16)
Delete Neil Robinson, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/12)
Newfoundland:
Add Jonny Tychonick, D assigned by Toronto (AHL)
Delete Pavel Gogolev, F placed on reserve
Delete Keith Petruzzelli, G recalled to Toronto (AHL) by Toronto (NHL)
Rapid City:
Add Weiland Parrish, F activated from reserve
Delete Matt Marcinew, F placed on reserve
Savannah:
Add Mike Ferraro, F activated from Injured Reserve
Delete Nick Tuzzolino, D placed on reserve
South Carolina:
Add Julian Kislin, D signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Andrew Cherniwchan, F placed on Injured Reserve (effective 3/20)
Trois-Rivières:
Add Etienne Montpetit, G signed contract, added to active roster
Add Zach Kaiser, F signed contract, added to active roster
Delete Thomas Caron, F recalled by Manitoba
Tulsa:
Add Dante Zapata, F signed contract, added to active roster
Add Andrew Jarvis, D activated from reserve
