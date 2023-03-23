Heartlanders Force OT, Thunder Win It, 3-2

Coralville, Iowa - Zach White forced overtime with a goal in the third period, but Wichita Thunder forward Michal Stinil won the game on the second shot of the extra session, 3-2, Wednesday at Xtream Arena.

On the overtime goal, Stinil dragged over the line to the slot and backhanded it in at :42 of the extra session.

White scored at 5:33 of the third on the power play to tie the game at two, giving him 18 goals to match a career high. On the tying strike, Nolan Orzeck shot it wide off the end wall, but White flew in to play the bounce and back hand it past Roman Basran (win, 24 saves). White is also the team's franchise leaders in goals (36); that strike allowed him to surpass Kris Bennett for most ever with the Landers.

Jesse Jacques scored his first goal on his first shot as a professional with five minutes to go in the opening period, an even-strength marker set up by a pair of beautiful feeds. His goal tied the game at one. As Iowa's first man up expired, Clayton Phillips broke in over the line and shuttled the puck to the right post through traffic for Bo Hanson. Instead of cradling it, Hanson immediately slapped it to Jacques and he slammed it short side. Jacques scored four goals this season at Minnesota-Duluth in his fifth NCAA season.

Wichita scored twice in the first period on strikes from Brett Boeing and Quinn Preston to take a 2-1 lead. Preston's goal gave Wichita the lead 93 seconds after Jacques' goal

Mitch Benson blocked 22 shots for an overtime loss in his pro debut.

Iowa continues a three-game home stand Friday vs. Wichita at 7:05 p.m. on Star Trek Night.

