Oilers Add Rookie Forward Dante Zapata

March 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Tulsa Oilers News Release







TULSA, Okla. - The Tulsa Oilers, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Anaheim Ducks and the AHL's San Diego Gulls, announced Thursday the signing of rookie forward Dante Zapata.

Zapata, 24, joins the Oilers from Utica University (formerly Utica College), where he averaged more than a point per game, registering 117 points (44G, 73A) in 96 games with the Pioneers. The 6'1, 205 lbs. center captained the Pioneers his junior and senior seasons.

The Huntington Beach, California native reunites with former NAHL teammate Dante Sheriff. Zapata totaled 74 points (23G, 51A) in 154 games with the Austin Bruins.

Prior to playing in the NAHL, the right-handed forward appeared in both the NAPHL and USPHL.

The Oilers travel to Independence, Missouri for games on Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 against the Kansas City Mavericks at Cable Dahmer Arena. Both games will start at 7:05 p.m. The Mavericks then travel to Tulsa for Pucks 'N Paws night at the BOK Center on Sunday, March 26 for a 4:05 p.m. battle. Fans can bring their dog to Sunday's game at the BOK Center, with tickets available for dogs just $5 for season ticket holders and $10 for the general public.

