Rabbits Sign Michigan State Captain Miroslav Mucha to Contract

GREENVILLE, SC - The Greenville Swamp Rabbits, ECHL affiliate of the LA Kings, announced today that the club has signed former Michigan State captain, Miroslav Mucha, to an ECHL contract.

Mucha, 25, agrees to terms with the Swamp Rabbits after a final collegiate season as the captain of the Michigan State Spartans (NCAA-DI), that saw the winger post 17 points (7g 10a) in 38 games.

Prior to Michigan State, the Bytca, Slovakian native spent four seasons at Lake Superior State (NCAA-DI). In his four seasons as a Laker, the 6'1", 196-pounder appeared in 104 games and totaled 54 points (18g, 36a) over that span. Mucha's final season with the Lakers was his best statistical season, as he tallied 35 points (10g, 25a) in 37 games.

The Swamp Rabbits begin a three-game Central Division road trip on Friday, March 24, as they travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for a 7 p.m. meeting with the Indy Fuel at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. Coverage of the game will begin at 6:45 p.m. on the Bon Secours Rabbits Radio Network on Mixlr.com and on FloHockey.

