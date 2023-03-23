Icemen Acquire Forward Brett Van Os

JACKSONVILLE, FL - The Jacksonville Icemen, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers and the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack announced today that the team has acquired forward Brett Van Os off waivers from the Wichita Thunder and Van Os has now been added to active roster.

Van Os, 27, joins the Icemen after registering 23 points (7g, 16a) in 55 games split this season between Wichita and the Norfolk Admirals. The 6-2, 205-pound forward has totaled 51 points (19g, 32a) in 113 career ECHL games with Wichita, Norfolk, Rapid City Rush and the Cincinnati Cyclones from 2021-2023.

Prior to his professional career, the St. Albert, Alberta resident played four collegiate seasons at Western Michigan University, recording 22 points (10g, 12a).

