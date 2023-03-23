K-Wings Sign Defenesman Connor Fedorek

KALAMAZOO, MI - The Kalamazoo Wings, proud ECHL affiliate of the National Hockey League's Columbus Blue Jackets, announced Thursday the signing of rookie defenseman Connor Fedorek.

Fedorek, 23, joins Kalamazoo fresh off scoring 24 points (4g, 20a) in 28 games as a senior at Utica College (NCAA III) in 2022-23.

The 6-foot 0-inch, left-shot, rookie helped lead the Pioneers to the 2023 UCHC Championship and an NCAA DIII tournament bid with a conference-leading +21 rating. Fedorek also finished the season No. 6 for assists in the UCHC.

A native of Bethel Park, PA, Fedorek also played three seasons at Ferris State University (67gp, 1g, 7a) from 2019-2022.

The K-Wings start the three-game road swing Friday against the Wheeling Nailers (25-31-5-0). Puck drop is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. EDT at WesBanco Arena.

Catch every game at FloHockey.com or tune in to the home of the K-Wings FM 106.9 & AM 590 WKZO.

It's morphin time on Saturday, Apr. 1 at Wings Event Center versus the Iowa Heartlanders. Get your tickets HERE, and join us as we pay tribute to the iconic 90s show that found its way to the big screens & playgrounds around the country for decades. Come to the game and get your photo taken with a Power Ranger, and stick around postgame for the Power Rangers jersey auction. The 'Power Rangers Meet & Greet Ticket Package' is also available for the game, and includes four white-level tickets, a private meet & greet with a Power Ranger and a photo with a Power Rangers character.

