Americans Lose Tight Battle at Home

March 23, 2023 - ECHL (ECHL) - Allen Americans News Release









Allen Americans' Chase Perry in action

(Allen Americans) Allen Americans' Chase Perry in action(Allen Americans)

Allen, Texas - The Allen Americans, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators (NHL), and Belleville Senators (AHL), lost a close battle with Idaho on Wednesday night 5-3 at CUTX Event Center.

The Americans scored the opening goal of the game, as Hank Crone netted his 40th of the season on the power play at the 15:37 mark of the first period from Kris Myllari and Liam Finlay. The lead lasted less than three minutes as Idaho added two quick ones. Wade Murphy scored his 16th at 18:26 of the first, and less than a minute later, Justin Misiak his 13th to put the Steelheads up 2-1. Despite being outplayed by the Americans for the first 18 minutes of the period, Idaho took the one-goal lead to the locker room.

Idaho outscored the Americans 2-1 in the second period. Liam Finlay's 31st of the season on the power play was the only shot that got past Steelheads netminder Adam Scheel in the second.

The Americans kept fighting in the final frame and eight minutes into the period Aidan Brown found the back of the net for his 14th of the season, but that was as close as it would get. Idaho added an empty net goal to secure the win.

Colton Hargrove missed the game on Wednesday serving the first of a two-game suspension. Jack Combs missed the game for personal reasons.

Game 2 of the three-game series is on Friday night. Tickets are on sale NOW at the Americans Website or call 972-912-1000.

Americans Postgame Quotes:

Aidan Brown: "We battled them hard. We never quit. We fell a little short tonight, but I'm proud of the way we fought back."

Kris Myllari: "We proved in Idaho we can play with these guys. Even without two of our top players and leaders in the lineup, we battled them to the very end."

Chad Costello: "We were short players, but still had a good effort. We need to bring a little more on Friday, and find a way to get points against a good Idaho team."

Three Stars:

1. IDH - P. Kudla

2. ALN - H. Crone

3. IDH - R. Dmowski

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...





ECHL Stories from March 23, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.