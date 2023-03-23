Stingrays Sign Defenseman Julian Kislin

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC - The South Carolina Stingrays, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Washington Capitals and AHL's Hershey Bears, announced today the signing of defenseman Julian Kislin to an ECHL contract.

Kislin, 23, is set to embark on his first professional hockey stint following his final collegiate season at Sacred Heart University. In 30 games for the Pioneers, Kislin recorded seven points on two goals and five assists after transferring from Northeastern University where he spent four seasons with the Huskies, totaling 21 points on two goals and 19 assists in 100 games. The native of Manalapan, NJ was named an assistant captain, his final season at Northeastern and helped the Huskies to a Hockey East Championship during the 2018-19 and 2021-22 campaigns.

Prior to attending college, the 6-foot-1, 190-pound defenseman played one season with the Youngstown Phantoms of the USHL, where he suited up for 31 games and tallied 11 points on three goals and eight assists.

