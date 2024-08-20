Walk-off Error Aids Bowie in Outlandish Back-And-Forth Duel

August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

The SeaWolves (63-49) could not hold off Bowie (55-59) in a back-and-forth, 8-7 loss in 10 innings.

Erie scored in the top of the first against Bowie starter Peter Van Loon. Carlos Mendoza reached base on a hit-by-pitch, stole second, and scored on an RBI single by Gage Workman.

Bowie tied the game against Wilkel Hernandez in the bottom of the first. Enrique Bradfield Jr. led off with a triple and scored on a sacrifice fly by Dylan Beavers.

In the third, Reed Trimble blasted his first Double-A homer. The solo shot gave Bowie a 2-1 lead.

Austin Murr's RBI triple in the fifth inning scored Mendoza and tied the game. Murr scored on a run-scoring fielder's choice hit by Chris Meyers to give Erie a 3-2 lead.

Hernandez departed after 4.1 innings. He was charged with three runs on five hits and five walks. He struck out four. Bowie took the lead against Michael Bienlien on a two-run single by Anthony Servideo in the fifth, giving Bowie a 4-3 advantage.

In the sixth, the SeaWolves scored a pair to retake the lead. After a pair of walks by Dan Hammer, Mendoza drove a two-run double to make it 5-4 Erie.

In the bottom half of the sixth, Trevin Michael issued a leadoff walk to Collin Burns, who stole second base. Bradfield Jr. doubled to score him. He stole third and scored on a sacrifice fly by Samuel Basallo, making it 6-5 Bowie.

Workman led off Erie's seventh with a double. He scored later in the frame on a single by Liam Hicks, tying the game at 6-6.

Erie took the lead in the eighth inning against Houston Roth. Brady Allen began the frame with a double. He scored on a two-out double by Workman to make it 7-6. It was Workman's fourth hit of the game.

Bowie tied the game again in the bottom half of the eighth against Calvin Coker. Tavian Josenberger singled and stole second base, one of seven stolen bases by Bowie in the game. He scored on Bradfield Jr.'s third hit of the game, making it 7-7.

In the bottom of the 10th, Bowie tried to advance the free runner, Servideo, on a sacrifice bunt by Tavian Josenberger. Luis Santana errantly threw the ball away, allowing Servideo to score the winning run.

Bradley Brehmer (4-3) earned the win over Tyler Owens (1-1).

Erie and Bowie continue the series at 6:35 p.m. on Wednesday as Carlos Peña squares off against Cameron Weston.

