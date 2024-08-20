Sterlin Thompson Grand Slam Not Enough in New Hampshire

Manchester, NH - The Yard Goats dropped both games of a doubleheader on Tuesday night at Delta Dental Stadium in New Hampshire, losing 12-11 and 5-1. After trailing 7-2 early in the suspended game from June 30th, Hartford battled back and took the lead on Sterlin Thompson's grand slam home run in the sixth inning. However, Alex DeJesus cranked a two-run homer in the top of the ninth lifting the Fisher Cats to a victory in the game which was started at Dunkin' Park in Hartford. In game two, RJ Schreck broke a 1-1 tie with a two out double in the fifth inning and Michael Turconi belted a three-run homer in the sixth as the Fisher Cats completed a doubleheader sweep with a 5-1 victory in the nightcap.

The Yard Goats picked up the suspended game from June 30th in the top of the first inning. Hartford took a 2-0 lead on three consecutive doubles by Sterlin Thompson, Braxton Fulford and Kyle Datres off New Hampshire starter Hunter Gregory.

Hartford starter Connor Van Scoyoc retired the first four batters faced, including three strikeouts. However, he allowed a leadoff walk in the third inning and then three straight singles which put the Fisher Cats on the board. Alex DeJesus then walked with the bases loaded to tie the game. Rainer Nunez followed with a two-run double highlighting a seven run third inning as Van Scoyoc was chased from the game.

The Yard Goats made it 7-4 with a pair of runs in the third inning on hits from Adael Amador, Warming Bernabel and Sterlin Thompson. Kyle Datres made it 7-5 with a solo homer in the fourth inning. Hartford tied the game at 7-7 on four hits in the fifth inning, including RBI singles by Juan Guerrero and Braxton Fulford. After New Hampshire took an 8-7 lead with a run in the sixth inning, the Yard Goats responded and Sterlin Thompson smashed a grand slam homer over the right field fence in the sixth, making it 11-8 Hartford.

New Hampshire got runs in the seventh and eighth innings to make it 11-10 and then with two outs in the ninth inning, Alex DeJesus cranked a go-ahead two-run homer lifting New Hampshire to a 12-11 lead and eventual win.

In game two, the Yard Goats took a 1-0 lead on Amador's RBI double in the third inning off New Hampshire starter Abdiel Mendoza. The Fisher Cats tied the game in the bottom of the inning and two hits and an infield grounder off Hartford starter Mason Albright, the Eastern League Pitcher of the Week.

New Hampshire broke the 1-1 tie in the fifth inning as RJ Schreck ripped a double to right field, scoring Dason Brown to make it 2-1 Fisher Cats. New Hampshire added three insurance runs in the sixth inning on Michael Turconi's three-run homer.

The Yard Goats continue their seven-game in six-day road trip on Wednesday night (6:35 PM) at Delta Dental Stadium in Manchester, New Hampshire. RHP Blade Adams will start for the Yard Goats and RHP Michael Dominguez will start for the Fisher Cats. The game will be broadcast on 50,000 Watt WTIC AM 1080 and also available on the free Audacy app and milb.tv. The Yard Goats return home to Dunkin' Park next Tuesday, August 27th for a 7:10 PM game against the New York Mets affiliate, the Binghamton Rumble Ponies.

