Baysox Walk=off SeaWolves in 10 Innings on Tuesday

August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Bowie Baysox News Release







BOWIE, MD. - The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, outlasted the Erie SeaWolves, the Double-A affiliate of the Detroit Tigers, by a final of 8-7 in 10 innings on Tuesday night from Prince George's Stadium.

With the game tied at seven in the bottom of the 10th and Anthony Servideo at second base, Tavian Josenberger laid down a sacrifice bunt to Erie third baseman Luis Santana. Santana threw the ball down the right field line, allowing Servideo to score the winning run for Bowie's fifth walk-off win of the season and third walk-off win in its last four home games.

There were eight lead changes in the game. The second lead change occurred in the third inning on Reed Trimble's first Double-A homer to give Bowie (23-23, 55-59) a 2-1 lead. The solo shot traveled 392 feet at an exit velocity of 105 mph. Trimble went 2-for-4 in his home debut.

After Erie scored two runs in the fifth, Anthony Servideo retook the lead for the Baysox with a two-run single into left field.

Erie second baseman Carlos Mendoza grabbed the lead back for the SeaWolves in the sixth with a two-run double.

In the bottom of the sixth, Enrique Bradfield Jr. doubled home Collin Burns and Samuel Basallo drove Bradfield home on a sacrifice fly to put Bowie in front 6-5.

A Liam Hicks RBI single in the seventh and a Gage Workman RBI double in the eighth, one of his four hits of the game, put Erie (25-20, 63-49) ahead 7-6. Bradfield tied the game in the bottom of the eighth with an RBI single, his third hit of the game, that scored Josenberger, who led off the inning with a pinch-hit single.

In his home debut, Bradfield went 3-for-3 with a triple, double, two runs scored, two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases.

Right-hander Bradley Brehmer (W, 4-3) delivered a scoreless 10th and stranded the go-ahead runs at second and first by striking out Workman. The Baysox used five relievers after starting pitcher Peter Van Loon went only 3.1 innings on 70 pitches.

Erie right-hander Tyler Owens (L, 1-1) took the loss after dealing a scoreless ninth but giving up the winning run in the 10th.

The Baysox continue their six-game home series against the SeaWolves tomorrow at 6:35 pm from Prince George's Stadium. RHP Cameron Weston (5-7, 3.42 ERA) is scheduled to start for Bowie against LHP Carlos Pena (6-6, 4.12 ERA) for Erie.

Wednesday is Woof Wednesday with all leashed and properly vaccinated dogs welcome. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery Dog Item Giveaway. Thursday is Baysox Live Happy Hour with live music performed by Terry Glaze and beer specials from 5:00 - 6:30 pm, presented by Bud Light. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery Random Item Giveaway. Friday is Sneakerdome Night with a specialty sneaker showcase on the concourse. The City of Crofton will also celebrate its 60th anniversary. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery Drinkware Giveaway. Saturday is Pluto Demotion Night and Bowie Pit Beef Night with game worn Pit Beef jerseys to be auctioned off online to benefit Hope House Treatment Centers. There will also be postgame fireworks. The first 750 fans ages 3 and up will also receive a Mystery Hat Giveaway. Sunday is Family Fun Day with pregame player autographs and all fans run the bases postgame. The first 750 fans ages 13 and up will also receive a Mystery T-Shirt Giveaway.

