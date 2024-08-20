Jud Fabian Promoted to Triple-A Norfolk

Bowie, M.D. - The Baltimore Orioles announced Tuesday afternoon that outfielder Jud Fabian has been promoted from the Double-A Bowie Baysox to the Triple-A Norfolk Tides.

In 98 games this season, Fabian slashed .233/.326/.432 with 16 doubles, 18 home runs, 58 RBI and 13 stolen bases. He led the Baysox in home runs and RBI. Amongst Eastern League hitters, Fabian was tied for first in home runs, tied for sixth in RBI and tied for ninth in extra-base hits (35).

The 23-year-old began this season on the Opening Day roster and delivered his first walk-off homer of his career with a ninth-inning grand slam on April 20 vs Altoona.

On May 7, Fabian recorded his first multi-homer game of his career and his first five-RBI game at Double-A with a pair of homers vs Akron. He shared the league lead for the most homers in May and June (11).

In August, Fabian registered three three-hit games and three 3+ RBI games. He slashed .283/.443/.500 with four doubles, two homers, and 12 RBI in 15 games.

Fabian also committed only two errors in the outfield all season for a fielding percentage of .992 in 250 total chances. His 13 outfield assists led all Baysox outfielders.

The Ocala, Fla. native debuted professionally in 2022 after being drafted by the Orioles with the 67th overall pick in Competitive Balance Round B in the 2022 Draft. Fabian debuted in Bowie in 2023 and played 64 games, batting .176 with 15 home runs and 31 RBI.

Fabian concludes his two seasons with the Baysox with a slash line of .210/.321/.419 with 22 doubles, 33 homers, 89 RBI, and 25 stolen bases in 162 Double-A games. His 33 career homers with the Baysox are tied for ninth-most in franchise history.

This is Fabian's first promotion to Triple-A Norfolk.

