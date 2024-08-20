Series Opener Gets away from Senators
August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Harrisburg Senators News Release
The Harrisburg Senators fell to the Akron RubberDucks 9-2 Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park in Akron. Akron led 4-1 after they scored in each of the first three innings while the Senators scored once in the 2nd. The score remained 4-1 until Akron put the game out of reach with five runs in the 7th to make it a 9-1 game. The Senators scored a run in the top of the 9th to make it 9-2.
THE BIG PLAY
With Akron already leading 6-1 in the bottom of the 7th inning, Kody Huff hit a three-run home run to cap a five-run, two-out rally in the 7th that extended Akron's lead to 9-1.
FILIBUSTERS
Cortland Lawson went 1-for-4 with an RBI double... Andrew Pinckney went 1-for-4 with an RBI single... Robert Hassell III went 2-for-5 in his return to the lineup... Daylen Lile went 2-for-4 and extended his hitting streak to six games... Matt Cronin, Michael Cuevas, and Jack Sinclair each threw a scoreless inning out of the bullpen... Three of Akron's five runs in the 7th inning were unearned runs... The Sens put a runner on base in every inning except the 8th inning, but they went 2-for-12 with runners in scoring position.
ON THE DOCKET
The Senators and Akron RubberDucks play game two of their six-game series Wednesday at 6:35 p.m. at Canal Park in Akron. The game can be heard on ESPN 1400am, 96.5 FM & 95.3 FM beginning at 6:20 p.m.
