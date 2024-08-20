Fightin Phils Drop Opener at Binghamton

August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

(Binghamton, NY) - The Reading Fightin Phils (20-26; 51-63) dropped the opening game to the Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-22; 58-54) 4-2 of this week's six-game series from Mirabito Stadium.

Noah Skirrow (L, 4-4) got the start for Reading and turned in another strong showing on the mound. Skirrow allowed three runs on five hits over five innings, with three strikeouts. Binghamton struck in the third inning for all three runs off Skirrow when Jeremiah Jackson hit a sacrifice fly, then Alex Ramirez followed with a two-run triple.

On the Binghamton side, Nolan McLean (W; 1-8) was strong as he turned in his first Double-A victory on the mound. McClean allowed just one run on four hits, with five strikeouts, over five innings. His lone run was allowed in the sixth inning when Erick Brito hit a triple to score Ethan Wilson to make it 3-1.

After pitching a scoreless sixth inning, Andrew Baker got into trouble in the seventh. Ryan Clifford singled home Wyatt Young off Baker to make it 4-1. Baker would be replaced by Carlos Francisco, who struck out two over a perfect 1.1 innings worked.

Behind McLean, Trey McLoughlin fired a scoreless seventh inning for Binghamton in relief. Daniel Juarez allowed one run, which came on an RBI ground out from Justin Crawford in the eighth inning to make it 4-2. TJ Shook (S, 4) got the final four outs of the contest to lock up the win for the Rumble Ponies.

Brito and Wilson each turned in two-hit nights for Reading, while Wilson scored both of the Fightin Phils' runs in the loss. Wilson doubled, while Brito and Caleb Ricketts each had a triple. Defensively, the Fightin Phils turned three double plays on the night and also had an outfield assist from Justin Crawford.

The Fightin Phils return to the field Tuesday against the Binghamton Rumble Ponies, Double-A affiliate of the New York Mets, at 6:35 p.m. RHP Christian McGowan will be on the mound for Reading, and go opposite RHP RHP Jordan Geber for Binghamton. A video stream is available via MiLB TV or the Bally Live App.

