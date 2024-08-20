Leo Martinez Named RBI 2024 Coach of the Year

Reading, PA - Today, the Philadelphia Phillies Nike Revive Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) Program announced that Olivet Boys & Girls Club Community Outreach Leader, Leo Martinez, has been named Nike RBI Coach of the Year for 2024.

The Phillies Nike Jr. RBI program began in 1993 as a part of Major League Baseball's international RBI campaign, which today encompasses more than 200 cities and as many as 120,000 male and female participants a year. The Phillies Nike Jr. RBI Program is sponsored locally by Citizens Bank, and the Phillies Nike RBI is sponsored locally by Nike and Richman's Ice Cream.

The Nike RBI Leagues focus on baseball and softball instruction and have a competitive nature. Participants can capitalize on their learned skills during true game situations. In addition to the traditional RBI Leagues, the program supports three All-star teams - a Junior (13-15 years) and Senior (16-18 years) boys baseball team, and a girls softball team (15-18 years). These teams travel and compete in MLB sponsored local and regional RBI competitions for the opportunity to play in the Nike RBI World Series held each year in August.

Helping to Revive Baseball in Inner Cities (RBI) has grown to encompass over 6,000 children playing both baseball and softball in more than 50 locations throughout the greater Philadelphia region, of which Reading is included, southern New Jersey and Delaware.

Jr. RBI employs a noncompetitive nature where children learn that winning is not the most important aspect of the game. Instead, they are encouraged to learn the rules, proper techniques and to have fun while being a good teammate and displaying good sportsmanship.

According to Rick Perez, CEO of Olivet Boy's and Girl's Club of Greater Reading & Berks County, "We were notified today of Leo receiving this prestigious recognition. Leo's recognition is indicative of the leader he is both for our club members as well as the Greater Reading Community. We are absolutely thrilled for Leo, and for the fact that he will be able to attend the actual awards ceremony on August 16 at Citizen's Bank Park to receive this award from the Phillies."

In his role as Community Outreach Leader, Martinez ensures the community knows about Olivet Boys and Girls Club of Reading and the multitude of services we provide for the kids of greater Reading and Berks County. Martinez shared, "I am so honored to be recognized by the Phillies organization but even happier that of all the national boys' and girls' clubs, our Olivet's Greater Reading and Berks County Club has been recognized. In my role as Coach of our local RBI team, I wear a hundred different hats including driving our van, ordering the uniforms, taking care of the fields by mowing and weeding them, and of course coaching them to learn the power of teamwork, physical activity and gain a love for baseball. Our kids are the true winners, and I want to thank the Phillies RBI program and corporate partners for their continued sponsorship of such a vital program which not only helps kids fall in love with America's favorite pass time, but educates them on the values of teamwork, team play and the power of trust, willingness and perseverance."

Baseballtown Charities President, Chuck Domino, personally stated, "As the President of Baseballtown Charities, I speak for everyone in our Administration and Board of Directors in congratulating Leo in receiving this prestigious recognition. Leo works tirelessly serving the Olivet Boys and Girls Club community children and young adults through the sport and tool of baseball, and we have witnessed his dedication first-hand for years, and we are happy others are as well. We are also proud to have been a partner with Olivet Boys and Girls Club for decades, but it takes the likes of Leo Martinez to make these partnerships flourish."

Martinez was contacted directly by Justin Chasmar, Youth Baseball & Softball Development Representative with the Philadelphia Phillies, and has been invited to Citizen's Bank Park on August 15 for a pregame ceremony to present Martinez with the Coach of the Year Award.

