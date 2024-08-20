Squirrels' Slide Continues with 7-5 Loss to Curve

August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - The Richmond Flying Squirrels pulled ahead early but lost to the Altoona Curve, 7-5, on Tuesday night at The Diamond.

The Flying Squirrels (51-64, 17-29) lost their sixth straight game with the series-opening defeat to the Curve (48-67, 19-27).

Altoona broke a 5-5 tie in the top of the eighth inning with an RBI single by Matt Fraizer against Richmond reliever Nick Garcia (Loss, 0-2). In the top of the ninth, Tres Gonzalez added an insurance with an RBI single.

In the bottom of the ninth, the Flying Squirrels loaded the bases with two outs against Altoona reliever Jack Carey (Win, 5-2). Eddy Yean (Save, 3) entered out of the bullpen and struck out Victor Bericoto to end the game.

The Flying Squirrels took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning. Ismael Munguia led off the inning with a single and later scored on a throwing error.

In the bottom of the second, Curve starter Anthony Solometo issued three straight walks to open the inning. Jimmy Glowenke and Munguia each brought in runs with sacrifice flies to open a 3-0 lead.

Tsung-Che Cheng hit a two-run homer in the bottom of the fourth and Mike Jarvis scored on a wild pitch in the fifth to tie the score, 3-3.

In the sixth, Jairo Pomares hit a solo home run to move Richmond back in front, 4-3. It was his team-leading 11th of the season and his second in his last two games.

The Curve took a 5-4 lead in the top of the seventh with a two-run homer by Kervin Pichardo. In the bottom of the inning, Glowenke tied the score, 5-5, with an RBI single.

The series continues on Wednesday night at The Diamond. Right-hander Nick Morreale (0-0, 1.26) will start for Richmond opposed by Altoona lefty Nick Dombkowski (3-2, 2.73). First pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.

Wednesday is Back to Teaching Night presented by Chick-fil-A and Patient First at The Diamond. Teachers and school administrators can receive a free general admission ticket by presenting their school ID at the box office. It is also Wine & K9s with $5 glasses of wine and $6 wine slushies from 5:30-7:30 p.m. Plus, dogs are admitted free.

