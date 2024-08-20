Binghamton Beats Reading, McLean Earns First Double-A Win

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. - The Binghamton Rumble Ponies (23-22, 58-54) defeated the Reading Fightin Phils, 4-2, in the series opener at Mirabito Stadium on Tuesday night.

Nolan McLean (1-8) earned his first Double-A win and allowed just one run over a career-high six innings of work for Binghamton. He struck out five batters, while issuing just four hits and no walks. McLean retired 10-straight batters at one point and faced the minimum over his first 4.1 innings.

Binghamton got on the board with a three-spot in the third inning. Wyatt Young led off with a single and scored on Jeremiah Jackson's sacrifice fly. Matt Rudick and Ryan Clifford later scored on Alex Ramírez's two-run triple that put Binghamton up 3-0.

Reading (20-26, 51-63) scored in the sixth inning against McLean. Ethan Wilson hit a leadoff single and later scored on Erick Brito's RBI single that cut Binghamton's lead to 3-1.

The Ponies got the run back in the seventh inning. Drake Osborn, Young, Rudick, and Clifford hit four-straight singles. Clifford's RBI single scored Young and put Binghamton up 4-1.

Young went 4-for-4 with three singles, a double, and two runs scored. It marked Young's second four-hit game over his last 12 games and the third of his professional career. Young extended his on-base streak to 16 games.

Reading added another run in the eighth inning against Daniel Juarez. Wilson hit a leadoff double and scored on Justin Crawford's RBI groundout that cut Binghamton's lead to 4-2.

Trey McLoughlin pitched a scoreless frame in relief with two strikeouts in his first outing since July 30 with Triple-A Syracuse. TJ Shook earned his fourth save of the season, recording the final four outs with three strikeouts.

The Rumble Ponies continue their six-game series against the Fightin Phils (Double-A, Philadelphia Phillies) on Wednesday at Mirabito Stadium. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m. and the game will be broadcast on WNBF News Radio 1290 & 92.1 FM and MiLB.TV.

Postgame Notes: McLean has allowed just one run on six hits over 11.1 innings with eight strikeouts and two walks over his last two starts...Jackson recorded his team-leading 52nd run batted in...Clifford recorded his 44th run batted in...Rudick recorded his team-leading 21st multi-hit game...Ramírez hit his third triple and recorded his 10th multi-RBI game...Shook has recorded four saves in his last five appearances with Binghamton and now has five saves in his professional career.

