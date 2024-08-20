Vrieling Hurls Six No-Hit Frames In Patriots' One-Hit Shutout Win Over Portland

Somerset Patriots pitcher Trystan Vrieling

The Somerset Patriots hurled a one-hit shutout to defeat the Portland Sea Dogs 1-0 on Tuesday night in their series opener at Hadlock Field in Portland, ME. The Patriots have not allowed an earned run over their last 15 IP since the 3rd inning of Saturday's game vs. HFD. Since Tuesday 8/12, the Patriots bullpen has gone 3-0 and allowed 2 ER on 7 H in 25.2 IP (0.70 ERA) with a 0.66 WHIP. Tuesday marked Somerset's third one-hit shutout of the season and eighth shutout victory.

RHP Cody Poteet (2 IP, 0 R, 1 H, 0 BB, 2 K) fired 2 shutout IP in his first start on MLB Rehab Assignment. Poteet was placed on the Yankees injured list with a right triceps strain on 6/18.

RHP Lou Trivino (1 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 0 BB, 1 K) chucked a perfect inning in relief on MLB Rehab Assignment, hurling 16 pitches for 11 strikes. Over his first three rehab outings with Somerset, Trevino has allowed 1 R on 3 H over 3 IP with 2 K.

RHP Trystan Vrieling (6 IP, 0 R, 0 H, 3 BB, 6 K) fired six no-hit frames with 6 K in a piggyback role. Of Somerset's eight shutouts this season, Vrieling has pitched in five. Over his last three appearances, Vrieling has allowed only 2 ER in 18 IP (1.00 ERA) with a 0.61 WHIP and opponents' batting .089. The Yankees No. 28 prospect ranks among Eastern League leaders with 10 W (T-2nd), 114 K (7th), and 125 IP (3rd). Vrieling has posted an 8-1 record over his last 16 appearances.

CF Spencer Jones (3-for-4) notched his second straight multi-hit game and 26th multi-hit performance of the season. Jones has reached base in 12 of his last 13 games. The Yankees No. 2 prospect has eight multi-hit efforts in his last 17 games. Over his last 12 games, Jones is batting .333/.373/.521 with 2 HR, 9 RBI, and 5 R. Tuesday marked Jones' 7th 3+ hit game of the season.

