Altoona Curve Announce Partnership with Lakemont Park for Annual Lights on the Lake Holiday Celebration

CURVE, PA - The Altoona Curve are pleased to announce a new partnership with neighboring Lakemont Park for the 28th Anniversary of Holiday Lights on the Lake. The festive, drive-through holiday light display will open on November 15, 2024, and run through January 5, 2025, operating from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. daily.

"Holiday Lights on the Lake is a historic tradition for many families in Blair County and the surrounding area, and we are very excited to partner with Lakemont Park to continue this tradition for so many who visit the lights each year," said Curve GM Nate Bowen. "We are looking forward to welcoming everyone back to see the light displays this winter."

Holiday Lights on the Lake features a dazzling array of over one million lights and animations illuminating more than 51 acres throughout Lakemont Park. The holiday staple began in 1996 and welcomed over 19,000 vehicles to its display in 2023.

The experience is one that has established itself as one of the top-rated light displays in Pennsylvania and an ongoing tradition for many families every year in Blair County and beyond! Popular favorites such as the Avenue of Trees and Tunnel of Lights are accompanied by over 150 displays each year.

"We are elated to partner with the Altoona Curve to bring this magical event to the community," said Lakemont Park GM Christi Draves. "They will be assisting us with sponsorships, setup, and various operational aspects within the event."

Following a ride through the lights, patrons may stop into Santa's Village for delicious snacks, gifts, and even a visit with Santa on select evenings! The Alto Model Train Museum Association will once again bring back its model train exhibit, which is free to visit and located in Santa's Village.

Businesses interested in becoming a sponsor for the 2024 Holiday Lights on the Lake should contact Nate Bowen (NBowen@altoonacurve.com) and Christi Draves (Christi@lakemontparkfun.com). Applications for seasonal positions for Santa and gift shop cashiers will be available in the Lakemont Park office and on the Lakemontparkfun.com website.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

