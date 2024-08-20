Huff's Big Day Leads Akron to 9-2 Win

August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

Akron RubberDucks News Release







Kody Huff homered as part of a three-hit day as the Akron RubberDucks beat the Harrisburg Senators 9-2 in the series opener on Tuesday afternoon at Canal Park.

Turning Point

After Harrisburg tied the game in the second, Akron quickly jumped back in front. Joe Lampe opened the bottom of the second with a single. Dayan Frias followed with a double down the line in left to score Lampe from first to make it 2-1 RubberDucks.

Mound Presence

Aaron Davenport got the start for Akron and ran into some early trouble allowing a one-out RBI double in the second. The right-hander settled in to work out of the second and only allowed two more runners in scoring position the rest of the way. In total, Davenport tossed five and two-thirds allowing one run while striking out four. Bradley Hanner struck out two over a scoreless inning and a third. Alaska Abney tossed a scoreless eighth. Ross Carver struck out one and allowed a run in the ninth.

Duck Tales

Akron added on to its lead in the third. After a single and a walk opened the inning, Alexfri Planez singled down the line in right to score Huff to make it 3-1 RubberDucks. Yordys Valdes plated another run in the third with an RBI groundout to first. The RubberDucks put the game out of reach in the seventh. Cooper Ingle doubled home Valdes before scoring on Petey Halpin's single to make it 6-1 Akron. Two batters later, Huff launched a three-run home run over the wall in left to make it 9-1 RubberDucks.

Notebook

Abney extended his scoreless inning streak to 15.2 innings (10 outings)...The three double game by the RubberDucks offense gives them 79 doubles in the second half of the season, which is tied with Richmond for second most in the Eastern League behind Portland's 88...Game Time: 2:49...Attendance: 2,571.

On the Pond

The RubberDucks will continue their series against the Harrisburg Senators at Canal Park on Wednesday, August 21 at 6:35 p.m. Akron right-hander Trenton Denholm (1-1, 7.20 ERA) will take the mound against Harrisburg right-hander Andry Lara (8-5, 3.94 ERA). The game broadcast is on 640 WHLO, the 640 WHLO iHeartRadio channel, and akronrubberducks.com, and available on Bally Live. Tickets for all RubberDucks home games, are available at akronrubberducks.com/tickets.

• Discuss this story on the Eastern League message board...





Eastern League Stories from August 20, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.