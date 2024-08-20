Curve Take Series Opener in Richmond

August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)

RICHMOND, Va. - Tsung-Che Cheng hit his team-leading 11th home run of the season, while Kervin Pichardo launched his 10th of the year for Altoona as the Curve defeated the Richmond Flying Squirrels, 7-5, on Tuesday night at the Diamond.

With Altoona trailing 3-0, Cheng's fourth-inning home run was a two-run shot off Richmond's starter Dylan Cumming to make it a 3-2 game. The Curve tied the game in the fifth when Mike Jarvis scored from third base on a wild pitch and took the lead on Pichardo's two-run shot in the seventh inning off reliever Nick Swiney.

After Richmond tied the game 5-5 in the seventh, Matt Fraizer and Tres Gonzalez each added RBI-singles in the eighth and ninth innings to give the Curve the come-from-behind win in the series opener.

Jack Carey earned the win in relief for Altoona, tossing 2.1 scoreless innings with two strikeouts before Eddy Yean recorded the final out to earn the save. Anthony Solometo struck out five batters over 4.1 innings in the start, allowing three runs with two earned on two hits and four walks. Justin Meis allowed two runs in relief.

Altoona continues a six-game series with the Richmond Flying Squirrels, Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants, on Wednesday night at 6:35 p.m. LHP Nick Dombkowski is slated to start for the Curve and RHP Nick Morreale will go for the Flying Squirrels.

For tickets and more information on the 2024 Altoona Curve Season, presented by Stuckey Automotive, visit AltoonaCurve.com, call 877.99.CURVE or stop by the PNG Field box office. Additionally, the Stockyard Team Store is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., during every home game and online 24/7/365.

