Sea Dogs Lose 1-0 to Patriots in Series Opener
August 20, 2024 - Eastern League (EL)
Portland Sea Dogs News Release
Portland, Maine- The Portland Sea Dogs (31-14, 67-47) fell short in a 1-0 loss to the Somerset Patriots (26-18, 58-55) on Tuesday night.
Hunter Dobbins dealt 6.0 shutout innings allowing just three hits while walking one and striking out seven.
A pitcher's duel kept the ballgame scoreless until the top of the ninth inning. A single from Grant Richardson put one on. A double from Elijah Dunham along with an error issued to Corey Rosier in right field scored Richardson to give the Patriots a 1-0 lead and complete the scoring on either side.
RHP Trystan Vrieling (10-7, 4.82 ERA) earned the win after pitching 6.0 scoreless and hitless innings while walking three and striking out six. RHP Juan Daniel Encarnacion (0-5, 11.32 ERA) was issued the loss after pitching 3.0 innings allowing one run on five hits while striking out two. He did not issue a walk.
The Sea Dogs return to Hadlock Field tomorrow, August 21st for game two of a six-game series with the Somerset Patriots. Game two is slated for 6:00pm. Portland will send RHP Caleb Bolden (0-0, 3.73 ERA) to the mound while Somerset will send RHP Bailey Dees (4-7, 4.85 ERA).
